Michael Strahan returned to GMA on Wednesday following a lengthy absence as he dealt with a "personal family matter".

The popular host has been missing from the show for almost two weeks and he was welcomed back with open arms and some emotional words by his co-stars, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Good Morning America opened with all three anchors and after reading some headlines, Robin couldn't help but address Michael's absence and confessed there have been tears.

"We have tears of joy," she said as she looked fondly at her friend and colleague. "Because Michael is back."

George was nodding his head as Michael then added: "It is great to be back with both of you. It is great to be back. Thank you guys."

© Getty Images Michael was back in his hosting seat alongside Robin and George

He didn't elaborate on the reason for taking time off but appeared to be in good spirits and looked well.

Michael also took a break from his gig on NFL Fox Sunday while dealing with his personal matter, although he did make a brief appearance for a segment over the weekend ahead of his big return to GMA.

© Getty Images Michael has been missed

Linsey Davis and Rebecca Jarvis have been taking turns to stand in for Michael while he's been absent.

Last week, a spokesperson for ABC told HELLO!: "Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

© Getty Lindsey has been stepping in for Michael along with Rebecca Jarvis too

It is not known who is at the center of the situation regarding his personal life, but his four children will be there to support him. The former NFL athlete is a dad to Isabella and Sophia, 19, and grown children, Michael Jr. and Tanita too.

Michael's two youngest children are normally very vocal on Instagram, however they've been laying low in recent weeks suggesting they're focused on family over anything else.

© Instagram Michael credited his family and friends with helping him get through 'tough stuff' in his life

They are attending colleges across the country from one another with Sophia at Duke in North Carolina and Isabella studying at USC.

Although he's an empty-nester, Michael has his long-time girlfriend, Kayla Quick, to keep him company. He's been quietly dating the model for eight years, but she's a huge part of all of their lives.

Earlier this year she supported Michael when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she attended the twins' high school graduations too.

© Getty Images Michael and Kayla keep their romance out of the spotlight

She also featured in a campaign with Isabella for Michael's coconut water, 100 Coconuts and the ad can be seen in the video above.

Kayla is a model and also founded and currently runs Fizzness, a beauty-based wellness brand which sells powdered drinks meant to deliver "a daily dose of energy and beauty with antioxidants and adaptogens," according to her website.

