The Great British Sewing Bee viewers complain show is 'spoilt' by same issue

Viewers of The Great British Sewing Bee have criticised the programme's format for not allowing the contestants enough time to complete their challenges.

In the latest episode, which aired on Wednesday night, the amateur sewers took on a series of lingerie-themed challenges and were tasked with creating pyjama blouses, transformed shapewear and bustier dresses.

For the transformation challenge, the sewers were asked to create a new outfit by combining shapewear with lace. It proved to be a tricky task for some, with Marcus struggling to meet the requirements of the brief.

Taking to social media, one viewer called for a "format change" to scrap the transformation challenge, while another claimed the lack of time has "spoilt" the show.

"Time for a format change?" asked a viewer. "Drop the transformation challenge. The results are so disappointing as we never see if they work as a worn garment. Maybe it's just because they are failing to finish so many garments but I'm getting a bit bored with this series."

Another fan remarked: "Is it just me or is there no one with the outstanding wow factor this year? Perhaps the lack of time is an issue?" while a third added: "I loved all of these especially Charlotte & Asmaa's. But they all finished - they had enough time (only just, but it was enough). This series is being spoilt by the lack of time the sewers are given."

Not all fans were disappointed, however. One person praised the transformation challenge, writing: "I love the transformation round. It's my favourite," while another hailed the episode as the "best in the series so far".

A third person penned: "#SewingBee is such a lovely programme! Genuine, enthusiastic, creative people all looking out for each other and really enjoying themselves. Fantastic."

For those unfamiliar with the format, it follows a group of amateur sewers competing in a series of challenges to impress judges Patrick and Esme in the hopes of being crowned "Britain's most sensational seamster".

While the latest episode was broadcast on Wednesday evening, the show usually airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One. The programme was bumped from its usual time slot to accommodate coverage of Wimbledon.

The Great British Sewing Bee is available on BBC iPlayer.