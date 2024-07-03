The Great British Sewing Bee viewers 'fuming' after show issues big update

Fans of The Great British Sewing Bee were left a little disappointed on Tuesday night when a new episode failed to air in its usual 9pm slot on BBC One.

As the main channels continue to make schedule changes to accommodate sports coverage, the popular sewing competition was bumped to make way for the BBC's Wimbledon programme. Instead, a new episode will air on Wednesday evening on BBC One at 9pm.

WATCH: Are you a fan of Sewing Bee? See Esme Young and Patrick Grant in action

Sharing the schedule change on social media, the show's official account posted on X: "Sorry to burst your bubble: Sewing Bee is on tomorrow instead of tonight!"

It's safe to say viewers weren't too pleased with the update and shared their sadness in the comments section. One person penned: "I've been looking forward to this all day. Bummer!" while another added: "Yep, and no Emmerdale either!! Fumin'. Why can't they use the other BBC/ITV channels?"

© Production The show has been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday night this week

A third disappointed fan remarked: "I've been annoyed about this all day since I read the TV schedule this morning. I could understand if they'd taken it off for the football (although I'd still have been furious) but for a repeat of the repair shop? What's that all about?" while another suggested that they move the sports coverage to iPlayer: "Rubbish being sidelined for tennis! Use the iPlayer BBC tennis schedulers!"

The Great British Sewing Bee isn't the only programme impacted by the ongoing sports coverage. EastEnders will only air on Wednesday and Thursday this week and has been moved from its original home on BBC One to BBC Two. Meanwhile, The One Show, which is broadcast on weekday evenings from 7pm, will not air at all this week.

© BBC Fans weren't too happy about the schedule change

Thankfully, Sewing Bee returns on Wednesday with a new episode, which will see the amateur sewers face three "technically taxing" challenges from the world of lingerie as they compete for a place in the quarter-final.

The synopsis reads: "First up, in the Pattern Challenge, it is time for bed as the sewers are asked to make a pyjama blouse. Piping is an intricate undertaking, and it should cover the cuffs and front.

© Production Esme Young and Patrick Grant are judges on the show

"For the Transformation Challenge, the sewers take shapewear and lace and, using their unique structure and form, create new outfits.

"Finally, it's 'boom or bustier' as the sewers tackle boning and make bustier dresses in the Made-to-Measure. Their ability to fit a model is put to the test - there is nowhere to hide if a bustier dress is not fitted well."