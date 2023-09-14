The Christina on the Coast star has been married to Josh since 2022

Christina Hall currently calls California home, with more than a touch of the country thrown in.

But the HGTV star and her husband, Josh Hall, hinted that they've got their sights set on somewhere totally different, after their latest adventure.

Taking to Instagram, the Christina on the Coast host shared snapshots from their whirlwind trip to New York - and it seems they are smitten.

The pair - along with Christina's three children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, eight, and Hudson, four - spend the majority of their time at their impressive home in Orange County, but also have a sprawling second home in Tennessee. However, the Big Apple appears to have captured their hearts.

Alongside photos from their trip which saw them posing on the bustling streets of New York, Christina wrote: "In and out in a New York Minute. Work trip, but also some fun. Best food, shopping and sightseeing we’ve had in awhile."

She continued: "People here have been very nice and welcoming. There is something about the East Coast, they keep it a little more real here... Hmmm, Christina in the City?!. Never know."

© Instagram/Christina Hall Christina Hall and her husband Josh teased a move to a new city

Fans were so excited by the prospect of another spinoff - Christina already hosts both the coastal version and Christina in the Country.

They commented: "Love Christina on the East coast," and, "That would be AWESOME!!!! OR Christina in New England, which would cover NY, NJ, CT, RI, MA etc," while a third wrote: "I am a New Yorker and yes we are definitely real but I’m sure people of Tennessee are nicer."

© Instagram Christina has two sons (pictured) and a daughter too

The fourth season of Christina on the Coast recently wrapped, marking an emotional ending for the Flip or Flop alum and her husband - who also works on the show.

At the time, he paid a touching tribute to his "trailblazer" wife with a message on Instagram.

© John Photography/Shutterstock Christina lives with her children in Orange County - but also has a home in Tennessee

"Well, that’s an official wrap on Christina on the Coast season 4 with the season finale tonight at 9pm on @hgtv & @streamonmax." he captioned the carousel of pictures that took fans behind the scenes of the show.

"Christina has been doing these shows a long time now and I definitely consider her a trailblazer.

© Instagram Christina and Josh with their blended family

"No one works harder than this woman and she motivates me to work just as hard building all that we can in this one life. Joining forces with her and the team had its highs and lows.

© Getty Images Christina and Josh have been married since 2022

"There is so much work and life balance that goes into these shows that takes an army, but in the end, I think I speak for all involved that we are all very proud of what we accomplished and what we have in store for season 5. It’s only going to get better."

Josh began working with Christina on the show in early 2022, they tied the knot a few months later.

