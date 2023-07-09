Christina Hall has welcomed in the new decade in serious style - and she's been made to feel incredibly special too.

The Flip or Flop star hosted a pool party at her home in Newport Beach, on the eve of her 40th birthday, and shared a number of photos from the special day on social media.

What's more, the HGTV personality received the most incredible present from her doting husband Josh Hall, which she couldn't resist sharing a picture of upon receipt.

Christina was given an Aston Martin white convertible car, which was presented to her in the driveway, decorated with a giant red ribbon.

The mother-of-three's gift would have cost Josh a staggering six figures, as Aston Martin cars start from $143,900, and can go up to an eye-watering $3,500,000.

Christina Hall received an Aston Martin from husband Josh Hall for her 40th birthday

For her special day, Christina looked as glamorous as ever dressed in a black floor-length gown, featuring a strapless bodice and feathered skirt.

She gave a speech to guests while holding a champagne bottle and stood alongside her husband, who looked smart in a white shirt and stonewash jeans.

Their backyard had been decorated with orange balloons around the pool, as well as a giant C40 sign which was lit up in white lights.

Christina Hall looked incredible at her 40th birthday party

Ahead of the party, Christina and her children had been asked to leave so that Josh could organize everything, making it all the more special.

It's been a whirlwind time for the Christina on the Coast star, who is mom to son Brayden, seven, and daughter Taylor, 12, who she shares with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, as well as youngest son Hudson, three, who she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead. She married Josh in 2022.

Christina Hall with her husband Josh at her party

Back in May, she opened up about how her year had changed for the better, as she reflected on a difficult time last year, where she was in a "very bad place" as a result of a custody battle with ex-husband Ant, as well as a health scare and family issues.

Now, things couldn't be better for Christina, who is looking forward to the future.

The HGTV star with her jaw-dropping birthday cake

The star previously opened up about her upcoming milestone birthday, giving her thoughts on entering her forties.

She told People: "I’m approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I’ve heard is, in your forties, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

The Flip or Flop star with her three children

Christina said she was "actually excited" for her birthday and has a big trip planned to celebrate. She added: "I don’t feel like I’m 40. Not at all. I feel like I’m 32. I don’t know what happened."

