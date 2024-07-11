Christina Hall reveals the way her ex-husband marked her 41st birthday

Christina Hall celebrated her 41st birthday on July 9, taking some time to be with family ahead of kicking off production on a host of new shows coming to HGTV.

The TV real estate star did take to social media to share several of the birthday wishes and tributes she'd received from loved ones, plus glimpses into her home for the special day.

One of the sweetest gifts she received, however, came from none other than her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his current wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

The couple sent her a beautiful display of flowers, filled to the brim with roses and delicate pink blooms, and a card that read: "Happy birthday!!! Love, the El Moussa Fam." Christina shared it on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "Thank you!"

Despite the blowup that led to their split and subsequent divorce back in 2016, Christina and Tarek have since developed a much closer bond as co-parents to their two children, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, eight.

Each has found love since as well, with Tarek tying the knot with Selling Sunset star Heather in 2021. The couple welcomed their son Tristan Jay in January 2023.

After her separation from Tarek, Christina entered into a relationship with English TV host Ant Anstead, and the pair got married in 2018. They welcomed a son as well, now four-year-old Hudson, before getting divorced in 2021. Since 2022, Christina has been married to fellow realtor Josh Hall.

Christina and Josh maintain a close relationship with Tarek and Heather as co-parents and now colleagues, as the two couples will battle each other as the ultimate home flippers in the upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off.

The Christina on the Coast star spoke with E! News recently about how her kids have reacted to the series, admitting that they "don't necessarily super care," although her oldest had some opinions.

"My daughter is just like, 'Mom, don't do any cringe videos. Do not dance. Please stop doing this,'" she shared with a laugh. However, she also emphasized that she is very intentional about how she lets her kids, her teenage daughter in particular, perceive and use social media.

"I really try to keep them off social media," she said. "I just really, truly never even wanted her to have it. We're lucky we grew up in a different generation. There was less keeping up with the Joneses. That didn't really even exist. It's just so many filters and everything. I just don't really feel like it's good for them."

While the series promises to capitalize on their competitive natures as dueling couples and exes, Christina shared that while they haven't filmed together yet, she was slightly nervous to see how their personalities would work in a professional setting.

"I think that there's a lot of big personalities here," she told the publication. "I mean not think — I know there's a lot of personalities, there's a lot of dynamics. So it's gonna be really interesting. I'm honestly a little bit nervous. But it should be fun."