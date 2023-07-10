Christina Hall is a real-life Barbie in high slit dress following milestone celebrations

Christina Hall has had an incredibly busy weekend. Hot off the heels of her milestone fortieth birthday celebrations, the Christina on the Coast star stepped out with her husband Josh Hall for the Barbie premiere on Sunday evening, and looked positively doll-like while doing so.

Walking the hot pink carpet with Josh as well as her friend Cassie Schienle and her onscreen home renovations partner James Bender, Christina wowed in a glittery multicolored dress which featured a thigh-high split that showed off her tanned and toned legs. Meanwhile her husband joined her in a handsome navy blue suit, along with a pink pocket square to keep everything on Barbie-brand.

WATCH: Christina walks the pink carpet with her husband and friends

Marking her 40th birthday in style, Christina could be seen posing with items such as the Barbie pink sports car which features in the movie while she attended the exclusive event which was held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in LA. But Christina's presence at the event wasn't just to celebrate her big day, as she and her Christina on the Coast co-host James were there to also celebrate their very special new HGTV show called Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

© Getty Images Christina Hall arrives for the world premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on July 9, 2023

The show – due to premiere on Sunday, July 16 – will see eight teams of home renovators work on transforming an everyday home into a Barbie Dreamhouse themed property. Christina and James are set to star on the show as one of the teams which will be working on remodeling the home. The TV event will be hosted by Vogue, Glamour and Sport Illustrated model Ashley Graham.

© Getty Images Christina and James at the exclusive event ahead of their new Barbie themed show

As well as attending the Barbie premiere on Sunday, Christina also enjoyed a pool party on Saturday at her Newport Beach home in order to celebrate her July 9 birthday. The star shared many photos from the birthday occasion on her social media, celebrating the event on both the Saturday as it happened and on the Sunday which followed.

© Getty Images Christina and her husband Josh at the premiere

For her birthday, Christina received several gifts from her friends and family, including an Aston Martin convertible from her husband Josh. Champagne flowed as the Christina in the Country star continued the celebrations in her garden, which featured new decorations including a large lit-up sign which read "C40", and hundreds of bright orange balloon decorations.

Christina Hall with her husband Josh at her party

The California-born star, who is mom to three children: Taylor, 12, and boys Brayden, seven and Hudson, three; was asked to vacate the family's residence with her kids ahead of the celebrations so that the event, organized by her husband, could be as special as possible. Josh is a proud step-dad to the former Flip or Flop star's three children, the oldest two of whom she shares with her ex Tarek el Moussa, and the youngest of whom she shares with her ex Ant Anstead.

The Flip or Flop star with her three children

Writing about the milestone event in an Instagram post on Sunday, Christina reflected: "Had the best 40th birthday celebration thanks to my husband and best friend… I feel very lucky to have such amazing people in my life. Going into this new decade my goal is to slow the f down. Enjoy the small moments and not rush through life. Take it easier on myself and mostly have fun and enjoy the ride."