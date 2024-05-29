Nicole Kidman gets honest about needing to 'protect' herself in revealing confession

Nicole Kidman is one of the most well-known actresses of her generation and is incredibly talented, with the ability to play a wide range of characters.

The award-winning star often takes on dark roles, and in a new star-studded interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she got incredibly honest about the need to protect herself after taking on each new alter-ego.

After it was pointed out that Nicole takes on "the darkest of roles," the mother-of-four said: "After Expats, I went and did a comedy because I went crazy with my own psychology. I was like: 'This is unhealthy.'

"And it's something that I think we need to talk about as actors — protecting your body so that you can live for as long as you are given on this earth. Because it's very tough on the psyche."

She also admitted to having a moment after experiencing a difficult day on the set of Big Little Lies, where her character, Celeste Wright, is abused by her husband, Perry, and later kills him.

She admitted to the publication: "I threw a rock because [the door] was locked and I couldn't get in. I'd never done that in my life. I obviously [had a lot] pent up. I broke the whole thing. It cost a fortune.

"And then I went back the next day and I said to Alexander [Skarsgard] and Jean-Marc [Vallée]: 'I threw a rock through the window,' and they were like: 'Whoa …' I said: 'I was kind of pissed off.' But there's a way in which we operate where the show must go on, and so you just keep going — you show up and you do it and do it and do it and do it. And a lot of times, it's six months of 12-, 14-hour days and there really isn’t the time to go: 'I need to take care of myself.'"

Nicole revealed later on in the interview, which also featured Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Aniston, Naomi Watts, Anna Sawai, Brie Larson and Jodie Foster, that she finds she can unwind by things such as a massage, hot bath or "even a pat on the back, just someone touching you and going: 'it's okay.'"

Nicole has an idyllic home life to also help her forget about work and unwind. The Hollywood star is married to country music star Keith Urban, and the couple share teenage daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13.

She is also mom to older children Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, from her first marriage to Tom Cruise.

The star lives primarily in Nashville, Tennessee, and also has a beautiful family home in Sydney, Australia. Nicole and Keith have additional properties in Los Angeles and New York City, as well as a home in London.

They are often traveling for work, but always ensure one of them is at home with their daughters, or that they remain together on the road.