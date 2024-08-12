Former BBC Breakfast star inundated with congratulations after sharing career update one year after departure

Former BBC presenter Victoria Valentine has revealed she's taken on an exciting new role almost a year after stepping back from her career as a broadcaster.

Taking to Instagram in June, the former journalist revealed that she's joined the Eden Project as a trustee.

Victoria, who left the BBC in August last year to study psychological sciences at university, penned: "Rapid climate change, increasing sea levels, rising temperatures, biodiversity loss, deforestation and pollution. The planet is in a state of emergency. If the planet’s health is threatened, so is ours."

© BBC Victoria Valentine announced her break from broadcasting last year

The former BBC Breakfast presenter went on to write: "The Eden Project has big plans to expand its sites and reach north in the UK but also as far afield as Costa Rica, China and Australia. My passion for plants & my work raising awareness of the physical and mental benefits of a cleaner, greener environment are no secret. I'm thrilled to announce that I'm joining the board as a trustee as this eco-movement launches its next phase."

The comments section was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations, with one person writing: "Congratulations sounds well suited to you," while another added: "Congratulations! Glad you're getting to do something related to your 'hobby' professionally!"

© Instagram Victoria left the BBC to go back to university

Victoria, 40, announced her break from broadcasting just over a year ago. Taking to social media in August last year, the presenter, who already has an undergraduate and masters degree from Cambridge University, explained that she would be studying for the next four years.

"I wanted to let you in on something I've been thinking about and working towards for some time now," she wrote. "I am taking a little bit of a break from broadcasting and from the BBC in order to explore something new.

© BBC Victoria has joined The Eden Project

"So I - at the grand old age of 39 - going back to university. I am enrolled in a full-time masters course, psychological sciences which I've kind of sold to my parents as a bit of neuroscience with some thinking and feeling stuff attached to it."

"You can probably understand why that would appeal and be something I'm interested in," the star continued, adding that she's hoping to gain a doctorate through her studies. "Perhaps four years from now you'll be looking at Dr Valentine," she wrote.

© Victoria Valentine/X Victoria is known for hosting BBC News

In the comments section, one follower asked if she had plans to return to the BBC in the future. Clarifying that her career change was more of a "break", Victoria responded: "It's a career break. But if I've learned anything from death, divorce & single parenthood it's that nothing is as fixed as you think, almost everything is possible & the key is to embrace change as it happens."