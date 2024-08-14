Death in Paradise star Don Warrington reveals new project away from BBC show

Don Warrington has an exciting new project in the works. The actor, who is known and loved for playing Commissioner Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise, is set to star in the upcoming short film, Shelf.

The movie, in which Don plays a character called Grant, is directed by Lawrence Rowe, whose previous credits include Apple TV's Slow Horses and Sam Mendes's 2022 film starring Olivia Coleman, Empire of Light.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes snap from filming, Don posted on Instagram: "A look #behindthescenes at the filming of my new short film Shelf, coming soon to the festival circuit."

The film follows Don's character, who "takes on a new challenge" after some "unfortunate changes" in his life, according to a synopsis.

Opening up about what inspired the film, director Lawrence told FilmFreeway: "I wrote this film not too long after my grandfather passed away, and I found myself delving into what I thought it felt like to be isolated, incomplete and unfulfilled as the person left behind.

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Don plays Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise

"Exploring the hardest moments in life, but also the most beautiful moments, the moment you stand up and make a change that moves you forward as an individual," he continued. "This has been a huge passion project for me, and I was honoured to work with an incredibly talented team to create something I'm immensely proud of."

Don's behind-the-scenes snap comes amid filming for the upcoming 14th season of Death in Paradise.

© Denis Guyenon Filming is underway on the new series

Production on the new series kicked off in Guadeloupe in May, with Don Gilet having joined the show as the new lead detective. The actor is set to play DI Mervin Wilson, who arrives on the island from London following the departure of Neville Parker (Ralf Little).

WATCH: Ralf Little breaks silence over Death in Paradise exit

On taking over as the show's main man, Don said: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands. This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it.

© Philippe_VIRAPIN Don Gilet will play lead detective Mervin Wilson

"It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated. Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!"

Don joins series regulars Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine, Danny John-Jules, and of course, Don Warrington, in the cast.

© BBC Ralf Little left the show at the end of series 13

While the BBC has yet to release an official synopsis, we expect to see DI Mervin and the team take on a fresh set of mysteries each week, with the show set to return with its "much-loved combination of magnificent murder mysteries and plot twists which leave audiences on the edge of their seats," according to the BBC.

Fans can expect to see a Christmas special in December, followed by a new series in 2025.