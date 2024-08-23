GMA's Robin Roberts makes very surprising career revelation in backstage video

Robin Roberts wasn't always the brilliant news anchor we know and love her for today, in fact, once upon a time when she was in high school, she was in charge of getting her classmates to school on time. The Good Morning America star took part in a video series for the ABC show where the anchors revealed their first jobs, and Robin revealed that as a teen she was asked to be her high school bus driver.

"I turned 18 my senior year," Robin shared, and "the tennis coach said we needed a driver, because we were always having to cancel our matches because we didn't have a driver, so I was the driver".

Robin then continued: "Now, because it was a small school district down there in Mississippi, when a driver would call in sick… I was the substitute driver! So can you imagine pulling up, opening up the school bus door, and your classmate is sitting behind the wheel… priceless!"

Robin, 63, was born in Alabama, but grew up in Pass Christian, a small town on the gulf coast of Mississippi; in 2020 its population was 5,746.

Michael Strahan revealed he first earned money as a teen mowing lawns, George Stephanopoulos was a caddy and Ginger Zee bussed tables at weddings, while Lara Spencer shoveled snow for neighbors in Long Island and was "very good" at it.

© GMA Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are regular GMA anchors

2025 will mark Robin's 20th year as an anchor for the long-running morning show, and she has become a beloved part of the series. However she was notably absent from Good Morning America on Friday August 18, but with good reason, as Robin flew to London to watch Taylor Swift perform The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium.

"Headed to Wembley!" Robin captioned a selfie of her and wife Amber Laign in the sunshine in London.

Robin Roberts in a tracksuit before Eras Tour

On Instagram, Robin also shared a picture of the many, many friendship bracelets she had made over the weeks before the show, and on the night of the performance the anchor wore a blue sparkling tracksuit in honor of the Midnights era.

The Eras Tour kicked off on March 17 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and has since made its way through America, Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia and Europe. Taylor concluded the European dates with five additional nights in London, marking her as the first solo artist to perform for eight nights at the iconic venue on the same tour.

The Eras Tour will take a two month break before returning for three cities in America and two in Canada, ending the tour in Vancouver in December 2024.

