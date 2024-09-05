Giovanni Pernice teases future amid Strictly scandal: 'Better days to come'

Giovanni Pernice has said "better days" are coming in an Instagram post marking his 34th birthday. The professional dancer, who will not appear in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, teased "exciting news" that he'll soon be sharing with his fans.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 34-year-old penned: "30+4 today !! Thank you so much to all of you for the messages. I do appreciate your love and your endless support! Better days to come and exciting news to share with you very soon. Love you, all Gio."

The post comes after the BBC launched an investigation into allegations made about Giovanni by his former celebrity dance partner, Amanda Abbington. The results are yet to be made public.

Amanda, who abruptly quit the 2023 series last year, accused the Italian dancer of "inappropriate behaviour" and claimed she was subject to a "toxic environment" while competing on the show.

© BBC Giovanni Pernice was partnered with Amanda Abbington in 2023

During an interview with Channel 4 News, the Sherlock star told host Krishnan Guru-Murthy that she and her lawyer were trying to obtain up to 50 hours of footage from her training sessions. She also described Giovanni's behaviour as "bullying and aggressive".

In June, Giovanni, who has denied the allegations made against him, was omitted from the line-up of professional dancers released by the BBC.

WATCH: Craig Revel-Horwood ‘shocked’ and ‘blown away’ by Strictly controversy

© Giovanni Pernice/Instagram Amanda has accused Giovanni of "inappropriate behaviour"

His fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima has also left the show after facing claims of misconduct regarding rehearsals with his 2023 partner, Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Responding to the claims via social media in July, Zara said fear of "public backlash" prevented her from opening up about her experience.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima were partners for the 2023 series

In an interview with the Daily Mail in August, Graziano said the allegations were "vile" and "false". "I wasn't meaning to kick her," he said. "I'd never, never do that. My foot brushed her after I kicked the floor. Afterwards I hugged her and said I was sorry. There was no problem. We carried on."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in September. The launch show date has yet to be announced.