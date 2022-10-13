Kate Garraway shares update on husband Derek's condition as she attends NTAs with teen daughter The Good Morning Britain presenter was nominated for her documentary

Kate Garraway was one of the many celebrities who looked glamourous on the red carpet as she attended the National Television Awards alongside her teen daughter, Darcey.

Speaking to HELLO! on the red carpet, the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed that her husband, Derek Draper, was still in hospital after he was readmitted earlier in the week following an "acute crisis". With a smile on her face, she added: "But thankfully we're on the right side of it, so we're hoping that he'll be coming home soon."

Kate is up for the Best Authored Documentary award for Caring for Derek, which tells her story about looking after her husband after he contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The mum-of-two won the award last year, and broke down in tears in emotional scenes as she accepted the award.

Speaking about what it would mean for her to win for a second year in a row, she explained: "It would be fantastic because we having a caring crisis in our country.

"Caring professional are incredible and there are millions and millions and millions of others who are caring for love and it's not something that very often gets a light shined on it.

Kate picked up the award last year

"It'd be wonderful for everyone who I'm arrogantly trying to represent."

She then added that it was "fantastic" that Derek was still alive.

When Derek was admitted to hospital earlier this week, Kate wrote to admit that she felt "guilty" about asking for fans to vote for her documentary.

"When Caring for Derek was nominated, I was of course very honoured but I had mixed feelings about asking people to vote for the film," she wrote. "I was worried and guilty about asking for more support when so many have already sent their good wishes."

