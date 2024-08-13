Slow Horses season 4 trailer is here - and teases major death

Slow Horses season four trailer has landed - and fans are already freaking out as it teases the death of one of the main characters!

The trailer sets up the action for round four of the show, which is based on Mick Herron's spy novel series, and this time appears to involve River's grandfather, David Cartwright. While the show is full of witticisms from Jackson Lamb, played by Gary Oldman, fans were shocked when he tells a detective that "one of his team just died".

The show has never shied away from killing off characters with - and spoiler alert if you'd rather not know any plot details from seasons one to three - the likes of Spider and Min Harper getting killed off in earlier seasons. Sid Baker was also killed off in season one, despite it being alluded to that she might still be alive. So who will it be this time?

WATCH: Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden are back for the hit Apple TV+ show

The synopsis of the fourth novel appears to hint at what to expect, reading: "Twenty years retired from the Intelligence Service, David Cartwright still knows where all the bones are buried. But when he forgets that secrets are supposed to stay hidden, there's suddenly a target on his back.

© Jack English Will you be watching Slow Horses season 4?

"[David] raised his grandson to be a hero, not a slow horse. Now, far from joining the myths and legends of Spook Street, River Cartwright is part of Jackson Lamb's team of pen-pushing no-hopers at Slough House. Which doesn't mean he won't ditch everything and go rogue when his grandfather comes under threat."

The Emmy Award-nominated show is set to return for a six-part series on Wednesday 4 September through to 9 October.

Slow Horses is back for season 4



Plenty of familiar faces are set to return, with Gary playing Jackson, the brilliant yet disgusting leader of the spies as well as Four Weddings and a Funeral star Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce.

Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke and James Callis have also joined the show for season four.