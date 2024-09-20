Strictly's first live show faces disruption amid filming clash with Paul Mescal movie - report

Strictly Come Dancing's first live show on Saturday night could reportedly face disruption as filming for Paul Mescal's new movie takes place in the studio next door.

The Normal People actor is starring as William Shakespeare in an adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's novel, Hamnet, about the death of the poet's 11-year-old son. According to The Sun, filming is set to take place at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood on Saturday night, coinciding with the first live show of Strictly's new series.

© Karwai Tang Paul Mescal is reportedly filming his new movie next to the Strictly studio

The publication also reported that sound barriers have been placed between the two sites as the Strictly dancers rehearse to loud music.

HELLO! has reached out to the BBC for comment.

During the live show, which airs on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm on Saturday 21 September 2024, the celebrity couples will perform for the judges for the first time.

In previous years, all pairings remain safe as the scores are carried over to week two, with no eliminations taking place. This means that the first celebrity will likely be voted off during the results show on Sunday 29 September.

© Guy Levy The live show airs on Saturday

WATCH: The celebrity line-up for Strictly's 2024 series

The first show comes just days after the BBC announced that the long-running Strictly blog has been discontinued. In a statement, the blog's team bid farewell to the much-loved feature. "We understand that a community has built up over the years and some of you will find this disappointing, however, in line with changing audience behaviours a decision has been made to direct users to our social channels where there are active communities discussing the show on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok," it read.

"The Strictly blog and its comment section will soon be closing in line with other blogs across the BBC, with content no longer being published or updated. This blog will remain open for 24 hours before closing to comments permanently."

© Guy Levy Tom Dean and JB Gill are part of this year's line-up

While the news has been disappointing for fans, they'll still be able to catch all the behind-the-scenes gossip on the BBC Two spin-off show, It Takes Two, hosted by Janette Manrara and Fleur East. The first episode will air from 6.30pm on Monday 23 September.