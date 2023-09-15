General Hospital shocks fans as major star returns 26 years after devastating exit

26 years after her devastating departure, soap royalty Rena Sofer is returning to General Hospital. The actress, who played Lois Cerullo, will reprise her role in October, and fans couldn't be more excited. According to PEOPLE, Rena has already filmed a number of scenes this week, with ABC confirming the news.

© Getty Rena Sofer is returning as Lois Cerullo

As die-hard fans will remember, Rena - aka Lois - was last seen in Port Charles in 1997. Remembered as one half of 90s supercouple Lois and Ned (played by Wally Kurth), the character left the soap following a heartbreaking storyline. After her husband Ned chose his scheming family over her, Lois decided to skip town and return to Brooklyn, where she later gave birth to their daughter.

Lois' return to General Hospital comes at an interesting time, with Ned - now married to Olivia - suffering from a case of amnesia. Naturally, fans of the former couple will be hoping for a rekindled romance, but for now, we'll have to wait and see!

© Getty Lois' return will most likely come as a surprise to Ned and his wife Olivia

Rena's comeback will also mark her TV reunion with her on-screen love interest and ex-husband, Wally Kurth. After falling for one another behind the scenes, the former couple married in 1995, and share a daughter named, Rosabel Rosalind Kurth. While they divorced in 1997, the ex-spouses are clearly on good terms, and Rena has previously raved about Wally, calling him an "incredible guy."

© Getty Rena was married to her General Hospital co-star Wally Kurth from 1995 to 1997

After leaving General Hospital in 1997, and splitting with Wally, Rena went on to land roles in several movies, including Keeping The Faith and Traffic. Returning to her soap opera roots, the actress also appeared as Quinn Fuller on the CBS drama The Bold and the Beautiful from 2013 to 2022. Her other notable appearances include roles in Two and a Half Men, Criminal Minds, NCIS, Covert Affairs and Chicago P.D.

Back in 2022, Soap Opera Digest questioned Rena about a possible comeback. "I've spoken to General Hospital in the past about stepping back into Lois' nails," she replied, adding that "the situation has never worked out. All the stars would have to be aligned for me to step back into that role — but if they did, it would be a very exciting road in my journey moving forward."

MORE: Virgin River's Martin Henderson thanks fans for support amid season five return

READ: Shark Tank: what are the net worths of Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and more

© Getty Rena left General Hospital in 1997

Nonetheless, The TV star had always made it clear that she had nothing but fond memories of her time on General Hospital. "Lois, to this day, is still one of my favorite characters I have ever helped create and play," she told the publication.