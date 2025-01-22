Chicago Fire star Joe Miñoso's life away from the cameras

Joe Miñoso owes a lot to Chicago Fire. After signing on to the NBC drama in 2012, the actor was introduced to some of his closest friends, including Christian Stolte and Yuri Sardarov, not to mention his future wife and on-set makeup artist, Murphy Miles. Here, we take a look at his life away from the cameras…

Discovering his passion for acting

It didn't take long for Joe to discover his life's passion. After sitting in the audience of a high school production, he found himself drawn to the acting world.

"Literally at intermission of the first act, I went up to the people who were changing the set and was like, 'Hey, do you need help with anything?' I was so enamored with it... and I never looked back," he told Click2Houston.

© Getty Joe Minoso discovered his passion for acting when he was in high school

After graduating from high school, Joe earned a bachelor's degree in fine arts from Adelphi University, before receiving a masters in fine arts from Northern Illinois University. The TV star, who later joined Teatro Vista – the largest Latino theatre company in the Midwest – eventually bagged a role in Chicago Fire, and the rest is history!

Finding love

Joe found love with Murphy Miles, a makeup artist on Chicago Fire. They got engaged in 2015, with the actor penning a sweet post to his bride-to-be.

"They say you always fall in love when you least expect it," he began. "I now know that to be absolutely true. A little over two years ago a make-up artist joined the team of CHICAGO FIRE. And quickly became The biggest part of my heart!

"I am thrilled to let the world know that I will now have the great privilege of calling Murphy Miles my fiancé and soon my wife. Thank you my angel for showing me what love really is! Here's to the rest of our lives together."

Joe and Murphy tied the knot in October 2016, with Christian Stolte – who plays Mouch – serving as their wedding officiant. During an appearance on The Jam TV Show, Joe revealed that he'd given his co-star plenty of creative freedom with the ceremony, admitting: "We had no idea of what to expect of our own wedding."

Yuri Sardarov – aka Brian "Otis" Zvonecek – was a member of the wedding party too.

In an adorable nod to their first meeting, the bride and groom posed for photos outside the Chicago Fire Department.

Jump to 2025 and the couple are set to mark their eighth wedding anniversary. Residing in Illinois, Joe has continued to thrive in his acting career, while Murphy has established a wellness boutique and paramedical tattoo studio.