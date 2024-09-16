Ant McPartlin reveals first year as a dad has been 'the best' despite the challenges

Ant McPartlin is relishing every moment of his first year as a father, despite the challenges that come with it.

The TV presenter, who will soon be back on our screens with the next series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, opened up about the joys of fatherhood, admitting that sleepless nights and endless nappy changes have been part of the journey.

© David M. Benett Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie welcomed a little boy in May

"I'm really good, I'm really happy," he shared at the National Television Awards last week, reports Daily Star. "There are lots of nappies and sleepless nights, but it's absolutely wonderful." Reflecting on the past year, he added: "I'm loving it. It's been the best year."

The 48-year-old and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett, who have been married since 2021, welcomed their little boy Wilder back in May.

Posting a photo of the tiny tot cuddled into his arm, Ant announced: "Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy's a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!"

© David M. Benett Ant and Dec at the NTAs after their win

Fans had noted Ant's family tree tattoo, which included tributes to his wife, Anne-Marie, two stepdaughters – Daisy and Poppy – and beloved dogs, Milo and Bumble.

Taking to X days later, he wrote: "Hey all, I just wanted to say thank you so much for the kind messages of love and well wishes for our baby Wilder. He's doing great.

"Glad you loved the tattoo as well. For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn't on the family tree..he was!! He was just covered by our newborn. All my love, gratitude and heartfelt thanks."

© Instagram Ant confirmed his baby news in May

At the NTAs, Ant reunited with his on-screen partner and BFF Declan Donnelly, with the pair picking up the gong for Best TV Presenter for the 23rd time.

Following their win, Ant and Dec took to the stage, where they delivered an emotional speech. "It's a joy, we know we're not going to win it one night, but it's not tonight!" said Ant. "It makes us emotional that you vote for us," added Dec.

Dec then joked that his daughter Isla, six, had gifted her father her own lip balm hoping it would prove to be "lucky" for the presenting duo.

Ant and Dec's nomination follows the conclusion of their popular game show, Saturday Night Takeaway. After 20 series, the dynamic duo waved goodbye in April 2024.