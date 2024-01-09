When he's not busy making the nation laugh alongside his presenting partner, Ant McPartlin, Declan 'Dec' Donnelly enjoys being at home with his wife Ali Astall and their two children at their gorgeous house in West London. The I'm a Celebrity host prefers to keep his personal life away from the spotlight, especially when it comes to their little ones, Isla, five, and one-year-old Jack, and so their large property in the capital allows them plenty of privacy.

But it seems Dec and Ali are set to improve upon their ever-expanding home even more, thanks to Dec snapping up a multi-million neighbouring property. The Limitless Win presenter splashed over £2 million on the house, according to reports, after it became apparent that the "eyesore" home needed renovation.

© Ada Houghton Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall seen taking their dog for a walk near their home in west London

Metro Online states that the property, which is next door to Dec and Ali's current luxury abode in Chiswick, had been converted into flats. However, the famous couple decided to snap up the house at the end of 2023 and applied for planning permission to extend it at the side and rear.

It's not yet known if Dec will keep the property as an extension of their family home, or indeed decide to rent it out. However, if they keep the home, the proximity will afford even more space and privacy for the family of four.

Dec and Ali's £7 million Chiswick home

Dec and Ali, who wed in 2015, have lived in their home in Chiswick, west London, for many years now. The TV star bought the seven-bedroom property back in 2006 for £1.9 million, meaning the house has increased tremendously over the years and is now thought to be worth a whopping £7 million.

Dec hasn't shared too many photos of himself inside his property, but from the snaps we have seen, the décor is stunning. A photo of the star inside his living room showed off the monochromatic theme that he and Ali opted for, featuring dark wood bookcases, with neutral lamp shades and a cream sofa.

© Instagram Dec in his living room at his home in Chiswick, London

The home not only boasts seven bedrooms, but it features a swimming pool and cinema room, meaning their little ones have endless entertainment at home. The house also features an at-home gym, aptly decorated in a black-and-white theme to pay homage to Dec's beloved Newcastle FC, for when the couple wants to focus on their fitness game!

© Instagram Dec and Ali's home has a gorgerous garden

During the lockdown years, Ant and Dec were often posting hilarious TikToks at home with their fans, and one snap featured Dec posing in his huge garden, which had stylish horizontal-panelled fences, with huge trees and a lawn area, offering plenty of greenery despite living in the big smoke.

Dec and his wife Ali welcomed their youngest, Jack, in 2022 View post on Instagram

Meanwhile, another photo of the star showed him sitting on a leather chair in another part of his house – perhaps a hallway area – where a stylish glass console table sits with gorgeous artwork on the wall above it.

See more of Dec and Ali's home, here.