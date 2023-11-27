I'm a Celebrity star Grace Dent's home life away from the cameras

Grace Dent made headlines on Monday morning when it was announced that the food critic had left I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.

The 50-year-old columnist is perhaps best recognised for her regular appearances on MasterChef, but how much do you know about her life away from the cameras? Amid her jungle exit, keep reading to find out more.

WATCH: Jamie Lynn Spears completes first Bushtucker trial on I'm a Celebrity

Who is Grace Dent?

Grace is a columnist, broadcaster, author and food critic. She has been a regular face on our screens over the past few years thanks to her appearances on Masterchef and The Great British Menu.

She's also featured as a guest on various panel and daytime shows, including Very British Problems, Pointless Celebrities, The Apprentice: You're Fired, and Have I Got News For You.

© BBC Grace alongside John Torode and Gregg Wallace on Masterchef

Grace began her career in the late 90s' after graduating from Stirling University. She landed her first job as an editorial assistant for Marie Claire before going on to work as a freelance journalist, contributing to publications such as Glamour and Cosmopolitan.

Grace transitioned into the world of food journalism in 2011, when she began penning her weekly column, Grace and Flavour, in the Evening Standard Magazine. In the same year, she began reviewing restaurants for The Guardian.

© BBC Grace is a regular critic on Masterchef

In 2021, Grace launched her own podcast, Comfort Eating, in which she enjoys a one-to-one chat with celebrity guests, who "discuss their lives in the context of food, cooking and cuisine" and chat about comfort food and snack recipes.

Grace Dent's home life away from the cameras

While Grace tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, she has previously spoken about her partner Charles.

The couple became engaged in 2021 after two years together. Opening up about her relationship during an appearance on Kate Thornton's podcast, White Wine Question Time, she said: "With my man, Charles, I think almost every day whenever I look at him: 'How did I pull this off?' Because before we got together, I used to follow him on Instagram, and he followed me and there was at least 24 months where I used to just look at his photo and go: 'He's so pretty'."

© ITV/Shutterstock Grace Dent has left I'm a Celebrity

Detailing how the pair first met, Grace continued: "He was absolutely gorgeous. I saw him across the bar. And one thing is turning up when somebody is completely not the person that they said, God that happens. But then what's almost worse — no, it's not worse, but it's similar — is when you turn up and the person is the person. And you're like: 'Oh, [expletive], here we go. Here we go. Here is my heart, to be dragged and thrown at a wall from 25 feet! Kill me now!"

In 2022, Grace, who lives in London, revealed that she and Charles live in separate homes. "I live ostensibly on my own because my partner, Charlie, and I have separate homes, however the reality is he's in my bloody house most of the time, making a mess, eating food from my fridge and being looked after," she wrote in The Standard.

© Karwai Tang Grace is a food critic and author

Grace has also been very open about not wanting to have children. Expressing her views in The Guardian, she penned: "I do like children. Just not enough. This still feels like a radical thing for a woman to say.

"And children do like me, too. I have a big capacity for silliness, plus I resemble a sort of claymation witch, which they find intriguing. But I didn't ever truly want one."