I'm a Celebrity issues public apology following controversial 'mistake'

I'm A Celebrity has been forced to issue a public apology, following a controversial 'mistake' on social media. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the show's account addressed an error involving contestant Nella Rose, that occurred on Friday.

"Yesterday we accidentally liked a comment on Instagram while scrolling down through viewer comments," the statement began. "The post in question contained unacceptable language about one of our campmates and we apologise for the mistake made and any offence caused.

"We seek to champion all our campmates and would always urge our audience to be kind when commenting on social media."

© ITV/Shutterstock Nella Rose on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Shortly after posting, the account was inundated with comments. "I'm glad you clarified the mistake. The hate towards Nella has been WAY too much. I disagree with some of her actions in the jungle but people are acting like she's the worst human being alive and that's unfair. She isn't that bad imo. I've seen A LOT worse," wrote one.

"Did the admin forget they weren't on their personal page?" pondered a second. Meanwhile, a third replied: "It's easily done, I once accidentally liked one of my own tweets, it caused an uproar on a thread I was involved in."

Over the last few weeks, contestant Nella Rose has been widely criticised across social media, following recent fallouts with campmates, including Fred Sirieux.

MORE: I'm a Celeb viewers in tears as Sam Thompson discusses 'lows' of health condition

READ: Why Ant McPartlin's Christmas with wife Anne-Marie is extra romantic

WATCH: Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix fall out on I’m a Celeb

During week one, the media personality butted heads with TV star Fred over a comment he made about being "old enough to be her dad". Nella took offence and branded the remark as disrespectful, pointing out that she had opened up to the maître d'hôtel about the death of her father just hours before.

Following the row, broadcasting watchdog Ofcom received an estimated 862 complaints, and fans are now referring to the moment as 'Dadgate'.