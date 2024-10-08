Today Show's name to change when Hoda Kotb leaves

Hoda Kotb shocked Today Show fans in September when she revealed during the Live show that she would be leaving her job in early 2025. It is yet to be revealed who will replace the popular anchor, but what is certain is that the name will change when she leaves.

While the main show's name will stay the same, the Fourth Hour, which she hosts with Jenna Bush Hager, will be switching the names around.

Not only will it include Hoda's replacement, but as with tradition, it will be Jenna's name at the start of the title, given that she will be the longer-serving host.In 2019 when Jenna took over from Kathie Lee Gifford, Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda changed to Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Hoda Kotb opens up about leaving the Today Show

Jenna has kept quiet on who she would like to replace Hoda so far, but the right person will be chosen based on their chemistry with the Read with Jenna star.

It's likely that Hoda's role on the main two hours of Today alongside Savannah Guthrie will be kept in the Today Show family too, given that several of the anchors regularly sub both her and Savannah when they are off.

© NBC Hoda Kotb's departure from Today will mean the show's name will alter

Third Hour anchors Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones are often chosen to do this, as is Laura Jarrett, who co-hosts the Saturday editions of Today alongside Peter Alexander, is also thought to be a popular contender.

Dylan Dreyer opened up about the potential replacements during her appearance at the People's Choice Country Awards, which took place hours after Hoda announced her departure news on September 26.

The Fourth Hour will lead with Jenna Bush Hager's name

"I don't think if they named anyone in our core group of people it would be surprising," she told E! News."We've all filled in along the way when somebody's out," she added.

"I don't know if anybody's made any decisions yet, but if it's one of the core group, I really don't think it's that surprising."

© NBC It's not yet known who will replace Hoda on the NBC daytime show

Addressing her potential to replace Hoda, Dylan quipped: "Everybody knows I'm trying to get Al Roker to retire, let's be honest."

Hoda will be with the Today Show until early 2025, giving the bosses at NBC a bit of time to find the right fit to fill her boots.

© ABC Hoda will leave Today in early 2025

Among the factors impacting her decision to leave, which included her recently turning 60, were her two young daughters, Haley, seven, and Hope, five.

The doting mom wants to be able to spend more time with them, and opened up about their reaction to her news during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.

She said: "I've got a five and a seven year old, and I was telling them, 'you know mommy's going to be able to take you to school. They go 'Wednesday?' I go, 'No honey, not Wednesday.'"

© Instagram Hoda wants to spend more time with her young daughters

When asked whether it would be next week, she continued to explain: "No honey, not next week. Probably somewhere [in] January or February."

Apparently, her kids were shocked as they exclaimed: "'January?! February?!" Hoda, 60, added: "I might as well continue working forever. For them, it's like, to the end. But you just have a feeling when you watch them grow. They need a little more of me and I need more of them, so I think it's all going to work out beautifully."