Today's Craig Melvin says 'it's been a long week' amid continued talks surrounding Hoda Kotb replacement

It seems that nobody's got that Friday feeling more than Craig Melvin, as the Today host made a confession about just how busy things have been at NBC at the end of the 3rd Hour.

The veteran anchor appeared to have lost track of time, as he mistakenly attempted to "end the first week of September," before blinking and correcting himself sheepishly to "October."

Co-anchors Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer laughed off the minor blip as Craig confessed: "It's been a long week."

Hoping to make light of the situation, Sheinelle started singing Earth, Wind and Fire's son "September", which Craig seemed to hope she'd continue, before Dylan got the show back on track for its final moments.

It likely has been a long week for the Today team, as they prepare for Hoda Kotb's exit, which she announced just last week.

"My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure," she said as she announced the big news.

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver.

"You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine," she added.

Hoda announced she would remain co-anchor with Savannah Guthrie til 2025. When news of her leave broke, fans immediately speculated about who would replace the star host.

Craig Melvin may be one of the top names to take the highly-coveted spot, as his co-star Dylan pointed out that it was most likely to be a vacancy filled internally.

"I don't think if they named anyone in our core group of people it would be surprising," she told E! News.

"We've all filled in along the way when somebody's out," she added. "I don't know if anybody's made any decisions yet, but if it's one of the core group, I really don't think it's that surprising."