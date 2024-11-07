Ashley Jensen teases surprising project away from Shetland

Ashley Jensen is back on the case in BBC One's hit detective drama, Shetland. Reprising her role as DI Ruth Calder, the actress joined the cast in season eight, and is slated to star in the ninth and tenth instalments.

Rest assured, Ashley, 55, has not hinted at an exit from Shetland, but she has suggested that she'll be returning to her comedy roots in the future. Prior to her stint as DI Calder, the mum-of-one lent her signature sense of humour to Extras (2005-2007) and Agatha Raisin (2014-2022).

Appearing on Thursday's episode of This Morning, Ashley was quizzed about her plans for the future. In a telling moment, Ben asked if the world of comedy had been "drawing" her back and prompting her to look for more "humourous characters".

"I would like to think that…yes. There may be [...] maybe dipping my toe into the water of something that I would like to see in the future," she replied coyly. "But I would, that's where I started and I have a love for comedy."

In the meantime, Ashley will continue to portray DI Ruth Calder in Shetland, which returned with season nine on Wednesday night. This time around, the character is investigating the disappearance of her colleague DI 'Tosh' Mcintosh's friend, Annie Bett.

Teasing what's to come, Ashley explained: "There are many threads to Series 9 of Shetland. We jump back and forth in time - there's a historical case, domestic relationships…there are so many different strands to the story and quite a lot of them are linked."

Back for another series, Ashley is joined by Alison O'Donnell, Steven Robertson, Anne Kidd and Lewis Howden. The show has also welcomed some seriously impressive guest stars, including Professor Quirrell himself from the Harry Potter franchise, Ian Hart, as well as Poldark star Vincent Regan.

"The new six-part series sees DI Calder – now a resident of the Isles – thrown in at the deep end after a friend of Tosh's goes missing," teases the synopsis. "The chilling tale of disappearances and death sparks a labyrinthine investigation for Tosh and Calder that challenges the line between the personal and professional."

As well as season nine, Ashley is expected to appear in the tenth series. When she's not filming Shetland, the 55-year-old resides in Bath with her son, Frankie, whom she shares with her late husband, actor Terrence Beesley.

The couple were married for ten years from 2007 until Terrence's tragic passing in 2017.

As of 2023, Ashley has tied the knot with Vera actor, Kenny Doughty. The wedding reportedly took place at Priston Mill, an idyllic property in the Duchy of Cornwall's Newton Park Estate.