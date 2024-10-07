Christina Hall kicks off special new chapter with all three children amid divorce

Christina Hall is focusing on family time as she navigates her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Josh Hall and prepares to say goodbye to her stunning Tennessee farmhouse.

The 41-year-old HGTV star, best known for her hit shows Christina on the Coast and Flip or Flop, took to Instagram this weekend to share some sweet moments spent with her three children amid the changes in her life.

Over the weekend, Christina posted an adorable pair of snaps to her Instagram Stories, giving followers a glimpse into her cozy weekend with her kids: Taylor, 14, and Brayden, nine, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson, five, from her marriage to British TV presenter Ant Anstead. Despite everything going on, Christina is clearly making her children her top priority.

In one heartwarming image, her two boys were dressed in their soccer uniforms, with little Hudson wrapping his arms around his big brother Brayden in a sweet sibling hug. “Soccer Saturdays,” the proud mom captioned the photo, adding a small soccer ball emoji. The smile on Hudson’s face and the look of affection between the brothers captured the essence of Christina’s family-centric weekend.

But the family fun didn’t end there. Later that day, Christina and her teenage daughter Taylor decided to wind down with a movie night, choosing the romantic drama A Star is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The mother-daughter duo cuddled up on the couch together, and Christina couldn’t resist sharing the moment with her followers. “A star is born with my girl,” she wrote, along with a pink heart emoji.

These tender family moments come just days after Christina revealed that she was putting her beloved Leiper’s Fork farmhouse up for sale for a whopping $4.5 million.

The stunning country estate, which served as the idyllic backdrop for her HGTV spinoff Christina in the Country, holds many cherished memories for the designer and her family. But with her marriage to Josh Hall officially over, it seems it’s time for a fresh start.

Christina first purchased the charming Tennessee property in February 2021, describing it at the time as her “sanctuary” away from the hustle and bustle of her life in California.

She and Josh began dating around March 2021, and by April 2022, they revealed they had quietly tied the knot. The couple later celebrated with a romantic oceanfront ceremony in Maui in November 2022. Unfortunately, their whirlwind romance didn’t last, and in July this year, Josh filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Since then, things have been anything but smooth between the former lovebirds. Per recent reports, the pair reached a temporary agreement that Josh could continue staying at the Tennessee home when it wasn’t being rented out. Josh had already moved out of their sprawling $12 million mansion in Newport Beach, California, back in early August, adding another layer of complexity to their split.

When Christina announced that her farmhouse was officially on the market, she took to Instagram Stories to express a mix of emotions about the sale, hinting at unresolved feelings. “Excited for a new venture in business & real estate,” she wrote optimistically. But then, in what appeared to be a thinly veiled message directed at Josh, she made a cryptic reference to the end of their chapter together.

“I guess ‘Leiper’s Fork’ is gonna have to come off the bio soon,” she began, alluding to Josh recently updating his own Instagram location. The HGTV star didn’t hold back, continuing, “Time to go back to reality soon… Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed. All about trying to take everything you can… With your mind on my money and my money on your mind… Byeeee.”

The drama didn’t end there. According to a legal agreement reached in September, Josh will be required to return $35,000 in rental income to Christina, a sum he claimed was used to cover expenses related to the property. This financial dispute has clearly added tension to an already difficult situation.

Josh, however, seems determined to take the high road — at least publicly. A representative for Josh told People magazine that he wishes to handle the divorce “like an adult—in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids.”

The rep added that Josh “hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family.” But Christina didn’t seem convinced, sharing yet another pointed Instagram Story last week, in which she referred to Josh’s request for spousal support as “unreasonable,” given the brief length of their marriage. She even labeled her ex as a “gold digging little biatch,” making it clear that any attempts at reconciliation are firmly off the table.

It’s a sad end to what once seemed like a promising new beginning for Christina, who had hoped this would be her happily ever after.

Despite the turmoil, she’s been focusing on the positive. Christina is channeling her energy into new business ventures, even hinting at future projects in the real estate world. “This is just the beginning,” she teased cryptically in one of her posts.