Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia celebrate major milestone following his surprise career move

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is a busy man these days! After announcing the launch of his new coffee company, the TV star has marked another milestone with his wife, Cynthia.

© Instagram Cole and Cynthia celebrated 28 years together while on vacation

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Cynthia, 47, shared the most romantic photos alongside the Yellowstone actor as they celebrated 28 years together on vacation. As they cuddled up on a beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands, Cynthia and Cole couldn't have looked happier.

© Instagram The couple shared a kiss at sunset

Cynthia tagged their location as COMO Parrot Cay. Described as "an award-winning private island resort," Parrot Cay is made up of beach houses, villas and multi-room residences, each with a private pool, and access to the resort's white sand beach, which stretches four miles.

It's unclear whether they're joined by their three children – sons Ryland, 18, Colt, 14, and daughter, Steely Rose, 10 – but seeing as it's their 28th anniversary, Cole and Cynthia may be enjoying a couple's retreat.

© Instagram Cole and Cynthia with their three kids

The family's vacation comes at the perfect time as Cole is currently on hiatus from Yellowstone. While the Rip Wheeler actor is set to film the final episodes of season five, Kayce Dutton actor Luke Grimes recently confirmed that production is on hold.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine in July, he explained that part two of the fifth and final season remains delayed for the time being. "We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers' strike," he said. "I think we would be if it weren't for that. But that takes precedence over everything. They've got to get that all sorted, and then we'll be getting after it."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Filming for Yellowstone's final season has been delayed due to the ongoing strikes

The labor action has also stalled the production of the second season of the prequel series 1923, helmed by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, as well as the development of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

While Cole would normally expect to be on set at this time of year, the 48-year-old has also been busy with his new coffee company, which he announced last week. Revealing all in a heartfelt caption, he wrote: "I am excited that the news is finally out there on something special I have been working on for years. My coffee company, Free Rein, is coming to everyone this Fall.

© Instagram Cole recently revealed that he's been busy starting up his own coffee company

"I hope this company and its message inspires men and women from all walks of life to get up and chase after their dreams and ambitions. @freereincoffeecompany Just Remember- Dreams don't work unless you do!"

MORE: Yellowstone's Cole Hauser confirms career move away from show

READ: Ryan Bingham thanks fans for support following 'next chapter' away from Yellowstone

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to congratulate Cole on his new business, including his wife Cynthia, who sweetly replied: "I'm so proud of you honey!"

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the cast of Yellowstone

"Amazing news Cole, lots of luck!" commented one fan, while a second quipped, "I suddenly became a coffee lover…" Meanwhile, a third penned: "Can't wait to try! Gonna miss Yellowstone."