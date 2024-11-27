Al Roker leaves Today co-hosts unconvinced with promise made on the show

Al Roker's frequent quips on the Today Show are often the highlight of his appearances, ranging from his banter with Craig Melvin to his heartfelt moments with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

The beloved NBC weatherman, 70, appeared on the show on Thursday, November 28, to deliver his usual forecast to Hoda, Craig and Sheinelle Jones.

After a segment on drones being used by fast food delivery services, Hoda turned to Al for the weather, presumably preceded by one of his signature witty retorts. Check out an example in the video below...

WATCH: Al Roker's witty clap back leaves co-hosts in stitches

"Hey! Hey now," he started, though, explaining that he was on his best behavior today. "I promised our executive producer Tom Mazzarelli I'd be good, so…"

As both Sheinelle and Hoda chimed in with "okay, good," Craig was unconvinced of his mischievous friend's change of heart, joking in return: "When did you start that?"

Al simply responded: "Just moving on," which Sheinelle and Hoda echoed back as Craig chuckled to himself and the weatherman moved on to his forecast for the coming days.

© NBC Al and Craig's banter, in particular, has become a favorite among viewers

Al will join Hoda and Savannah bright and early the following day to host the NBC special airing of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, its 98th edition, as is tradition.

While the day is one of festivity and immense celebration, kicking off a weekend of giving thanks, family meals, and lots of shopping, it's certainly a bittersweet one for the team over at Today.

WATCH: Today's Al Roker steps aside as Hollywood star takes his role

Thursday, November 28 marks Hoda's final Thanksgiving as the host of the Today Show and the host of the Macy's special (that we know of) before she exits the show as one of its co-anchors in January 2025.

© NBC This is Hoda's last time hosting the Thanksgiving parade with Al and Savannah

Taking her place will be the newly announced co-host of Today Craig, who often subs in for Savannah and Hoda on the main show alongside his Third Hour co-hosting duties (as he did today in Savannah's absence).

MORE: Al Roker's Today Show co-stars gather around him as he marks significant milestone away from show

Al recently spoke with HELLO! exclusively about Hoda's departure and what that entailed, saying: "You know, it would be more bitter than sweet if she was leaving, leaving," adding that she's "just transitioning into a different role."

© NDZ/Star Max/GC Images Hoda will be leaving the Today team in January 2025

As a dad-of-three himself, he could relate to her desire to want to spend time with her daughters. "Hers are just, you know, they're little ones, and she wants to spend that time with them. So I completely get it," he continued, adding: "She's not leaving the family. So at the end of the day, I'm happy for her."

MORE: Today's Al Roker details how he battled addiction 'unlike any other' before 145lb weight loss

"The great thing about the Today Show" Al said is that "the sum is greater than its equal parts," praising his other co-hosts like Craig, Sheinelle, Willie Geist and more for stepping into her shoes. "They've all subbed, they've all stepped in, and we don't miss a beat."

© Getty Images "She's not leaving the family. So at the end of the day, I'm happy for her."

"So no matter what happens, we're going to be in great shape," Al said. "Each one of us is very fortunate to be in this position, for however long we have, and then we pass the baton off to somebody else. So the future of the show is just as strong and bright no matter who steps in."