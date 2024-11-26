Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Watch: Al Roker steps aside as Hollywood star takes his role on Today
Watch: Al Roker steps aside as Hollywood star takes his role on Today

Al Roker steps aside as famous face takes his role on Today

Scarlett Johansson took the reins from Al during Tuesday's show

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
18 minutes ago
The Today weather report looked a little different than usual on Tuesday's show as Al Roker stepped aside to make way for a temporary stand-in who brought some Hollywood magic to the studio. 

Al let actress Scarlett Johansson take the reins after her interview with hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about her skincare brand, The Outset. The Black Widow star was a natural with the green screen and even received a round of applause from the two hosts. Watch the moment in the video below. 

WATCH: Scarlett Johansson takes over Al's weather report

This isn't the first time Scarlet has helped Al with the weather. The Lost In Translation actress has made a tradition of taking over the weather forecast when she stops by Studio 1A. She first filled in for Al back in 2012 when the weatherman had laryngitis.

Scarlett Johansson and Al Roker on Today© NBC
Scarlett Johansson joined Al Roker on Today

During her latest appearance on Today, Scarlett opened up about turning 40 this November. When asked about how she felt about the milestone birthday, she said: "It feels great. 

"You don't care what other people think. I mean forever, I'm sure like everybody, you're so wrapped up in what other people think, your desirability, people pleasing and then you just realise that it doesn't matter," she added. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Scarlett Johansson attends an event hosted by David Yurman in support of Lower Eastside Girls Club at David Yurman 57th St on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for David Yurman)© Monica Schipper
Scarlett makes her directorial debut with Eleanor The Great

The star also spoke about making her directorial debut for the upcoming film Eleanor The Great, which follows a 90-year-old woman trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend and moves back to New York City after living in Florida for decades. 

When asked about her experience in the director's chair, she said: "For me, it felt like a seamless transition because I'm working with actors which I love to do. It's funny, as an actor you've logged in so much time on set that you just know what everybody does and what they need to do to do their job."

scarlett johansson tonight show starring jimmy fallon© NBC
Scarlett turned 40 this November

The film stars June Squibb in the lead role alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht and Erin Kellyman. A release date has yet to be announced.

