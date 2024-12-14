Vito Coppola suffers major mishap during Strictly final with Sarah Hadland

Vito Coppola suffered a major costume malfunction during the live final of Strictly Come Dancing this evening, when he was forced to hold his trousers together following an American Smooth with partner Sarah Hadland.

© Guy Levy Sarah and Vito danced a beautiful American Smooth

The couple took to the floor to Heather Small's Proud, but it wasn't until after they had finished the dance that viewers realised Vito was struggling with his costume.

The Miranda star and Vito walked over to Tess, who asked: "Are you ok Vito? We have a wardrobe issue. Are you able to maintain your decency?"

Sarah then lent a helping hand by using her own costume to protect Vito's modesty.

Tess added: "That aside - that was absolutely magical. We will never tire of those lifts. Your first dance of the final."

The judges didn't seem to mind the malfunction, as the dance was awarded a nearly perfect score of 39.

WATCH: Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola let off steam in the Strictly training room

Head judge Shirley said: "There might have been a trouser malfunction but there was no malfunction with the routine. That was absolutely superb. It's kind of extraordinary for me because when I met you for those few hours in the studio, I gave you so many things to think about. And you remembered everything!"

© NeoGenPlasma.co.uk Head judge Shirley was impressed

Sarah had an emotional reflection on her part in the series so far. She said: "That I can push myself a lot harder than I thought I could and I'm capable of much more than I thought I was. The reaction I've had from women has been amazing which I wasn't expecting.

"I've had some really quite tearful interactions with women, which has really shocked me. You’re not out and about much when you're doing Strictly, but the few times where I have been the reaction has been amazing. I definitely didn't enter the show with any realisation that would happen. It's really weird how it's happened because I didn't think of myself like that. Then I realise, I am 53, 20 years older than Vito, and I am doing what he's doing. I hope that my just doing it has inspired people to think they can do it."

© Guy Levy Sarah has grown in confidence throughout the series

Beyond this, Sarah has felt the series has changed her as a mum.

She said: "It's made me realize that I have actually put limits on myself. This is quite a common thing when you're a parent, I think sometimes you put all your energy into other things, and then I think what happens is you put all your belief in other people, and you don't do it for yourself.