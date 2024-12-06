Dick Van Dyke rescued by Chris Martin during tender TV moment as star, 98, stumbles

Dick Van Dyke astounded fans with his TV appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on December 5, ahead of his 99th birthday.

The adored star joined Coldplay's Chris Martin for a joint chat and their connection was amazing to watch.

Dick — who appears in the group's "All My Love" video — stepped onto the set looking dapper in a black suit and walked with the aid of a cane.

WATCH: Chris Martin helps Dick Van Dyke who stumbles during appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Chris followed in similar attire and they waved to the cheering audience.

But as Dick went to sit down in his armchair, he stumbled. Chris quickly dashed to his side and helped ease him into his seat.

Dick Van Dyke appears in Coldplay's music video for 'All My Love'

Jimmy made light of the moment as he welcomed his guest by saying: "You even stumble elegantly," before asking "How are you?"

Dick laughed off his not-so-fancy footwork and smiled for the host and the audience who continued to applaud the duo.

Chris was full of praise for Dick, who he confessed he's been a long-time fan of.

Dick and Chris had great chemistry

Talking about the music video which stars Dick dancing barefoot at his Los Angeles home with his family, Chris confessed: "I think it's the most fun thing I've ever done. It makes me so grateful."

Chris recalled one of his favorite moments from filming when Dick's children and grandchildren were all around.

He said he loved watching Dick's son, Barry, "who is 74," catching the attention of his dad, and gently asking: "Dad, could I put the pool slide on?"

© Getty Images Chris is a huge fan of Dick's

Chris continued: "It was so sweet, because it was his son and his dad. The son asking if he could use the slide into the pool, but they're collectively 176."

Dick laughed at Chris' story before admitting, he has another son who is 78, "and I'm old enough to be Joe Biden's dad."

Chris also revealed he's probably watched Mary Poppins close to 55,000 times, while Dick said it's been a while since he viewed it himself.

© Getty Images They filmed the music video at Dick and Arlene's home

On December, 13, Dick will turn 99, and it's also the day the music video will be released.

Jimmy quizzed Dick on his birthday plans and he quipped that he'll probably just "hide out."

Dick elaborated and said while he didn't think he'd have a party, he said: "My kids will probably all come over though."

Jimmy asked Dick his secret to longevity, to which the Diagnostic Murder actor said: "What's the secret? I don't know. I have no idea," before adding: "I still exercise. I go to the gym. I think that has something to do with it. Keep moving. I wrote a book 'Keep moving.' The older you get the more important it is."

© Getty Images Dick says he stays active

He also confessed Chris "had me doing things I didn't know I could do," for the music video.

Coldplay's new longform music video for "All My Love" debuts on December 13.