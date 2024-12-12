Dick Van Dyke receives uplifting family news ahead of 99th birthday

Dick Van Dyke received an early birthday present on Thursday when he returned to his $8 million home after being evacuated during the Malibu wildfires.

The Mary Poppins star, who turns 99 on December 13, took to Facebook to update his fans on his missing pet cat, Bobo, who had vanished during his and his wife of 12 years, Arlene Silver's evacuation on Tuesday.

WATCH: Dick Van Dyke reunites with missing cat Bobo

The legendary actor happily announced that Bobo has been reunited with his family and was unharmed while fending for himself during his disappearance.

"We found Bobo as soon as we arrived back home this morning," Van Dyke shared on Facebook on Thursday.

"There was so much interest in his disappearance that Animal Control was called in to assist. But, thankfully he was easy to find and not harmed," he added alongside a love heart emoji.

On Tuesday, Van Dyke reassured his fans that he had safely escaped the fires but unfortunately lost Bobo in the process.

© Facebook Dick has been reunited with Bobo

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving," he wrote on Facebook. "We're praying he'll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."

He followed up his first post with a sweet video of the orange-striped cat playing in the garden, writing in the caption: "Hoping Bobo is ok."

© APEX / MEGA Dick has returned to his $8 million Malibu home

Meanwhile, Van Dyke revealed that he had been "saved" by some of his neighbors as he reflected on his lucky escape from the wildfires during an interview that aired on the Today show on Thursday.

"It was coming from the hill; you could see it," he explained. "And oh my God, and we got out of here. I was trying to crawl to the car, I had exhausted myself, I couldn't get up."

He added: "Three neighbors came and carried me out and came back and put out a little fire in the guest house and saved me."

© Getty Images Dick was 'saved' from the wildfires by his neighbors

The wildfire started around Pepperdine University and swiftly spread over 2,700 acres of land and counting, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, who held a press conference on Tuesday.

Over 700 firefighters are working to contain the blaze, while all Malibu schools have been closed until further notice.

Van Dyke's happy reunion comes ahead of his 99th birthday, which he joked in September he "prayed" he would make.

© CBS Photo Archive Dick and his wife Arlene

He has sparked health concerns in recent months after some canceled appearances left fans worried, but he is still adamant about keeping active.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Van Dyke spoke about his upcoming birthday and elaborated on his health regime, crediting Arlene for keeping him fit and young.

"It's getting more important," he said of staying in shape. "I'm only about [then five] months from 99, so I find it the legs – I would tell everybody who's getting old – get your legs together. If you're going to get around, you're alright, and that's what I'm working on."

© Getty Images Dick is still trying to maintain an active lifestyle

"I put a book out years ago called Keep Moving, so I still exercise every day. We try to go to the gym and do a little bit of light weight training and everything. I believe that's it – keeping moving."

He added of his wife's influence: "Oh my god! I don't think I'd even be here, to tell you that truth. She keeps me in shape, feeds me and I love her more every day. We're just getting closer and closer."