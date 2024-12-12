Call the Midwife's Helen George reveals fresh update on Trixie's future ahead of Christmas special

Call the Midwife star Helen George has shared an insight into Trixie's life following the series 13 cliffhanger which left the nurse's future in Poplar uncertain.

In the latest season, Trixie's husband Matthew left London for New York after one of his school friends in the States offered him an opportunity to build a business empire and recover his fortune. While Trixie was initially hurt by his decision, she finally agreed to join her husband in the Big Apple, despite Matthew assuring her the move wasn't permanent.

Ahead of the upcoming Christmas special, Helen shared an insight into what happened after season 13's final episode, revealing that Trixie has started a life in New York.

© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC Trixie visits Poplar in the Christmas special

In a behind-the-scenes video from the festive special, Helen said: "I think what's great is Trixie, she's gone to New York and started a life out there but can't wait to get to back to Poplar and back with her family for Christmas."

On Trixie's reunion with her brother Geoffrey, she added: "It's so lovely for Trixie to see Geoffrey. He's so much fun and our costumes are always so in sync and we always have a lovely time together. It's fantastic."

© BBC Trixie has started a life in New York

So, what can fans expect from the Christmas special?

When we return to Nonnatus House, it's 1969 and the midwives are all busy delivering babies. Meanwhile, a funfair has come to Poplar which brings excitement to the borough, which is also hit by influenza and the Hong Kong flu.

© Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais / BBC The special airs in two parts

The synopsis continues: "As Poplar also prepares for a carol concert, the neighbourhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner and fears grow that he may be in the local area after a spate of break-ins.

"The Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal. Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas. Violet hosts a mince pie competition but the Buckle's preparations for Reggie's homecoming are thrown into turmoil."

© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC The Christmas special is set in 1969

In part two of the Christmas special, "Shelagh helps a family battle against appalling poverty, while Rosalind comes face to face with an escaped convict and romance is on the cards for Nancy," according to the episode logline.

Part one of the festive special will air on Christmas Day at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The second part will air Boxing Day at 7:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.