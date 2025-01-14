One Day star Leo Woodall has fans swooning in Apple TV+ trailer

After starring as Dexter Mayhew in the Netflix drama, One Day, Leo Woodall has landed a new role in Apple TV's Prime Target. Set to premiere on January 22, the eight-part series follows brilliant maths student, Edward Brooks (Woodall) who finds himself at the centre of a conspiracy after making a major discovery.

Ahead of its debut, the streamer has dropped a first-look trailer, and it's worlds away from One Day. Click the video below to watch Leo in action…

WATCH: Prime Target – trailer

Boasting a stellar cast, Black Adam star Quintessa Swindell joins Leo as NSA agent, Talyah Sanders, while Rebel Moon alum, Fra Fee, is signed on as Adam Mellor. Ali Suliman, Stephen Rea and Sidse Babett Knudsen are also among the line-up. Meanwhile, Vienna Blood and Sherlock writer, Steve Thompson, serves as the series creator.

© Apple TV+ Quintessa Swindell as NSA agent Talyah Sanders and Leo Woodall as Edward Brooks

Following his overwhelming success in One Day, Leo, 28, is busier than ever. Less than a month after Prime Target is released, the British star will appear in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Landing in theatres on Valentine's Day, Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson will all reprise their roles in the franchise, while Leo and Chiwetel Ejiofor will make their mark as newcomers, Roxster and Mr. Walliker, respectively.

According to the synopsis: "Bridget is alone once again, widowed four years ago, when Mark was killed on a humanitarian mission in the Sudan. She's now a single mother to 9-year-old Billy and 4-year-old Mabel, and is stuck in a state of emotional limbo, raising her children with help from her loyal friends and even her former lover, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant).

© ©2004 Universal Studios and Studio Canal and Miramax Film /Netflix Leo will appear as Roxster in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

"Pressured by her Urban Family —Shazzer, Jude and Tom, her work colleague Miranda, her mother, and her gynaecologist Dr. Rawlings (Emma Thompson) — to forge a new path toward life and love, Bridget goes back to work and even tries out the dating apps, where she's soon pursued by a dreamy and enthusiastic younger man (Leo Woodall).

"Now juggling work, home and romance, Bridget grapples with the judgment of the perfect mums at school, worries about Billy as he struggles with the absence of his father, and engages in a series of awkward interactions with her son's rational-to-a-fault science teacher (Chiwetel Ejiofor)."

© Getty The actor has also signed on to the crime thriller, Tuner

If Prime Target and Mad About the Boy weren't enough, Leo has a third project in the pipeline for 2025.

Last summer, it was confirmed that he had joined the cast of Tuner – a crime thriller starring Dustin Hoffman. According to Deadline, the film will follow a piano tuner who realises that his particular skills can be applied to cracking safes. Further details concerning production and the movie's release are yet to be announced.