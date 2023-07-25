AGT stars' net worths compared: Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, who's on top?

With America's Got Talent currently in its 18th season, viewers of the show have fallen in love with the NBC show's most consistent panel of judges in its 17 years on the air.

The combination of Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara is now in its fourth season, the longest that a panel of judges on the show has remained the same.

As the auditions process for season 18 begin to wind down and we enter the competitive live shows, let's take a look at the massive careers of its four lead stars and how their net worths compare.

Howie Mandel Net Worth

Canadian comedian and actor Howie, 67, first came to prominence in the late 1970s for his work as a stand-up comedian and in local Canadian media.

© Getty Images Howie rose to prominence as an actor and comedian in the 1980s

He received his big break in 1982 when he landed the role of Dr. Wayne Fiscus in the NBC medical drama St. Elsewhere, playing the character till 1988. In 1990, he created, voiced, and starred in the Fox children's cartoon Bobby's World, which ran for eight seasons.

Howie has also hosted the Canadian, daytime, and American NBC revival of the game show Deal or No Deal. He began his stint on AGT in 2010, starting in season five, and began appearing on Canada's Got Talent last year.

© Getty Images He debuted on AGT in 2010

With a career in TV, film, and stand-up spanning over four decades, it's no wonder Howie has accrued a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebritynetworth.com.

Sofia Vergara Net Worth

Colombian star Sofia, 51, first rose to prominence in Latin America as a model, making her on-screen debut in a Pepsi commercial at the age of 17.

© Getty Images Sofia's role in "Modern Family" made her a household name

While a few film roles throughout the early 2000s brought her steady work, she became a household name thanks to her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the smash ABC sitcom Modern Family, which ran for 11 seasons.

She has since accrued more work as a leading lady in film and TV, and has branched out into fashion with lucrative endorsements and clothing deals with KMart and Walmart.

© Getty Images She made her AGT debut in 2020

Since joining AGT in 2020 (for which she makes $10 million per season, according to Forbes), her net worth has only grown exponentially, sitting pretty at a solid $180 million.

Heidi Klum Net Worth

German Heidi, 50, is one of the world's leading supermodels, rising to superstardom with her appearance on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1998 and being named a Victoria's Secret Angel.

© Getty Images Heidi's career blossomed in the late '90s and early '00s as an editorial and runway model

If her multiple appearances on the cover of the world's leading magazines and runways don't count, then her stint on TV should, first appearing as the host of Project Runway in 2004 (which continued till 2017) and then as the producer and host of Germany's Next Top Model in 2006 (till date).

She has starred in several prominent commercials throughout her career and has been made the spokeswoman and ambassador for brands like Dannon, H&M, and Barbie.

© Getty Images She debuted on AGT in 2013

Since joining AGT in 2013, Heidi's net worth has continued to skyrocket, currently at a whopping $160 million, just shy of her co-star Sofia's.

Simon Cowell Net Worth

The king of reality competition shows, known for his wisecracks and blunt opinions, British TV personality Simon, 63, was well known for his work as a record producer and agent before making his first TV judging appearance on Pop Idol in 2001.

© Getty Images Simon became a renowned figure in reality TV with his "American Idol" judging duties

He rose to international fame when he made his debut on American Idol in 2002, having since continued with shows like The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent, and AGT.

His company Syco Entertainment has also contributed a massive amount to his value as an entertainment mogul, having produced some of the aforementioned competition shows and represented artists like One Direction, Fifth Harmony, Little Mix, and more in its tenure.

© Shutterstock He created AGT and became a judge in 2015

Since creating AGT in 2006 (and acting as a judge since 2015), his fame as the overlord of reality TV has been on the up and up, helping him eclipse his fellow AGT judges with a staggering $600 million net worth.