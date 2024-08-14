Heidi Klum looks phenomenal in gold mini dress on AGT red carpet

Heidi Klum has made a glamorous return to Los Angeles after a sun-soaked, romantic getaway in St. Barts with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The supermodel, who seems to have a perpetual glow about her, wasted no time getting back into the swing of things.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old style icon brought her signature charm to the red carpet alongside her America's Got Talent co-judge, Sofia Vergara, for a live taping of the hit show.

The occasion marked the first live show of America's Got Talent’s 19th season and the inaugural night of the Quarterfinals.

True to her reputation for making a statement, Heidi stepped out in a dazzling gold chrome minidress that exuded an air of powerful elegance. The ensemble, which included a matching cape, had her looking every inch the glamorous gladiator.

© Steve Granitz Heidi Klum looks incredible in gold mini dress

Adding a pop of vibrant color, a frilly red lace detail adorned the skirt, perfectly complementing the golden fabric that lined her dramatic cape.

Heidi strolled confidently across the AGT red carpet in sky-high gold sandals that accentuated her long legs.

© Amanda Edwards Heidi Klum attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Quarterfinals 1 Red Carpet

Her accessories were nothing short of perfection, with a layered gold chain necklace featuring heart-shaped medallions and sparkly bangle bracelets adorning one wrist.

Her signature wavy blonde locks cascaded down her shoulders, framing her face, which was highlighted with sultry smokey brown eyeshadow, a touch of pink lip gloss, and a bronzed glow that hinted at her recent tropical escape..

This season of America's Got Talent, which premiered in May 2024, has already captivated audiences with its diverse and talented lineup.

© Steve Granitz Heidi's holiday tan was on full display

Following eight rounds of auditions, the competition has now intensified with the start of the Quarterfinals.

On Tuesday, 11 acts took to the stage, each hoping to secure a spot in the next phase of the competition. This season introduced an exciting twist: for the first time in AGT history, the judges were given a live show golden buzzer, which, if pressed, sends one lucky act straight to the finals—a dream opportunity for any performer.

Heidi, who boasts a staggering 12.1 million followers on Instagram, kept her fans in the loop by documenting the live show through her social media. She shared behind-the-scenes moments and snippets of the live performances, offering a glimpse into the electric atmosphere of the night.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Heidi Klum before the red carpet

Earlier in the day, before the excitement of the live show, Heidi was spotted running errands solo in Los Angeles.

Even in her casual attire, the mother-of-four looked effortlessly chic. She paired baggy, spliced jeans with a low-cut beige knit bodysuit, showcasing her enviable post-vacation tan.

Adding a playful touch, she donned sporty pink sunglasses and carried a large tan leather purse. Completing her look were platform heels that added a touch of height to her already statuesque frame. As she made her way to a nearby building, accompanied by a bodyguard, Heidi exuded the confidence and poise that have made her a household name.