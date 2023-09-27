Howie Mandel joins forces with AGT co-star Sofia Vergara's ex Joe Manganiello in move that sparks reaction

Howie Mandel is making a move that no one saw coming – the return of Deal or No Deal after it ended on syndication in 2019.

Back in May, it was announced that the show would be revived by NBC in a Survivor style format, and while Howie is set to executive produce, the host was left unclear.

The news is out – for the new version of the show, Deal or No Deal Island, actor Joe Manganiello will debut as the host.

VIDEO: Howie Mandel reveals the legendary prank that got kick him kicked out of high school

What makes the dynamic between Howie, who announced the news with a promotional clip, and Joe more interesting is that the Magic Mike actor happens to be the ex-husband of Sofia Vergara aka Howie's America's Got Talent co-star and friend.

"Huge announcement! Coming back bigger and more exciting than ever. Hosted by @JoeManganiello and Executive Produced by @HowieMandel, #DealorNoDealIsland is coming 2024 to @NBC," the post announcing the news read.

Fans reacted to the comeback with comments like: "My favorite show is back!!!!" and: "Let's goooooo!!!" as well as: "Yessss this is one of my favorite shows." Several previous models from the show, renowned for exhibiting the famed shiny briefcases, responded with their willingness to return as well. Fun fact: Meghan Markle was once a model for case #24 back in the show's second season during her pre-Suits days!

Corie Henson, EVP of unscripted content for NBCUniversal Entertainment said in a statement: "The role of Deal or No Deal host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious and devastatingly handsome.

MORE: Sofia Vergara stuns in sun-soaked photos from reunion with AGT co-stars – but where's Simon Cowell?

"When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker's Island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn't afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game."

The 13 contestants in this version of the show will be taken to an undisclosed private island called "Banker's Island," where they will face off in a series of competitions while playing the classic game of "deal or no deal."

MORE: AGT's Howie Mandel's latest look leaves fans all asking the same question

Joe will be the representative for the banker, leading the contestants through the game while communicating the banker's offers as the contestants try to outwit each other.

© Getty Images Howie hosted Deal or No Deal for its original run from 2005-09 and once again in 2018-19

An official synopsis reads: "Several briefcases will be hidden on the island with millions in prize money split between them.

MORE: Joe Manganiello makes surprising change to appearance with massive tattoo after Sofia Vergara split – photo

"In each episode, players vie to get their hands on the highest-value briefcase for a chance to gain immunity and choose a fellow player to enter 'The Temple,' where they must play a high-stakes game of 'Deal or No Deal.'"

© Getty Images Meghan Markle was a "briefcase girl" during the show's second season

The show was originally hosted by Howie when it was brought over from the Netherlands in 2005 and ran in its original syndication till 2009. It was then revived briefly in 2018 and ran till 2019, this time with the Canadian comic as both host and executive producer.

The new season of Deal or No Deal Island will premiere on NBC in 2024.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.