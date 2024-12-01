Harrison Ford's grandchildren make very rare appearance alongside famous dad Ben on social media

Harrison Ford may prefer to keep his own life off social media, but his son Ben Ford has developed a public presence of his own.

Ben, 58, is the oldest of the legendary actor's five children, with the 82-year-old sharing Ben and Willard, 55, with ex-wife Mary Marquardt. With Melissa Mathison, he welcomed Malcolm, 36, and Georgia, 34. And he adopted youngest son Liam Flockhart, 23, when he married wife Calista Flockhart in 2009.

Ben is a father himself, sharing 24-year-old son Ethan with his first wife and his 13-year-old son Waylon with his second wife Emily. Ben and Emily's divorce after 15 years of marriage was finalized this March.

© Getty Images Ben is the oldest of Harrison Ford's five children

While Ben, a professional Chef, rarely shows his kids on social media, he was pictured getting a workout in with them courtesy of pilates instructor Dru Mouser.

Dru posted a clip of Ben and his two boys operating a pilates machine, and it was clear to see how much the boys looked like their dad, each sporting tousled and curly brown hair exactly like their famous dad. "Dad n his cubs," she captioned the clip. Watch it below…

WATCH: Ben Ford's rare appearance with sons Ethan and Waylon

On Father's Day in 2021, Ben posted a lengthy tribute to fatherhood and his two sons alongside a pair of photos of them together, showcasing all three side by side over the years.

"Becoming a dad has been the most extraordinary journey in my life," he penned. "I had to extinguish what a father meant and learn what it meant to be a dad."

He expanded upon his own relationship with being a father, including what he'd learned from his own famous dad, and why he had to work hard to fulfill that role. "My children needed someone who actively took part in their lives."

© Instagram Ben with his two sons, younger Waylon and older Ethan

"A dad who nurtured them. A dad who was present in mind, body, and soul. They needed attunement. They needed a connection. They needed someone emotionally available. None of which came naturally to me."

Ben continued: "I spent so much time thinking about what it meant to be a dad. It means putting my oxygen mask on first while not being selfish. They show me it is never about them and always about me."

© Instagram Ethan, his son with his first wife, is a Duke University graduate, and Waylon is his son with now ex-wife Emily

"There is never a day that goes by that I do not thank my lucky stars for what these boys brought to my life. Thank you for being my ultimate teacher. I love you to the outer reaches of the universe and back."

He also posted a tribute to Harrison, including several throwbacks, to mark the occasion. I have yet to go fully digital. Looking through my boxes of lost or fading memories, I did find a couple of gems."

"This first photo was taken by the late Camillia McGrath and is one of my most cherished photos with my father," he explained of the childhood snap. "The latter was taken during one of our backyard cookouts. Happy Father's Day to the best in the business and to all the other dads out there helping to create memories for their kids."