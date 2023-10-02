The Daily Lowdown: Beyoncé's World Tour concert film is happening - details

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, Beyonce's new world tour concert film. Not only that, Green Day has teased an exciting new project, and Robin Williams' daughter Zelda has spoken about against a 'disturbing' new trend.

Did you miss seeing the iconic performer Beyonce perform her world tour? This is your chance to catch the show for yourself, as the singer has announced the world tour concert film with a new trailer, which revealed a glimpse at the live performances as well as behind-the-scenes moments with Jay-Z and her three children, Blue, Rumi and Sir. We can’t wait to watch it!

© Getty Beyonce has announced a concert film

Are you a fan of Green Day? It looks like the hugely popular rock band is returning with a new project titled The American Dream is Killing Me, which they have teased on social media. It looks like the new project will land on 24th October - so keep an eye out!

Russell Brand is the subject of an investigation by a second police force after Thames Valley Police confirmed that they had been contacted with information regarding reports of harassment and stalking. The Metropolitan are also looking into accusations made against the comedian, confirming that they had received allegations of sexual offences. Russell was recently the subject of an investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches which accused him of multiple sexual assaults, which he has denied via his YouTube channel.

© Carl Court Russell Brand is being investigated for assault

The late Robin Williams' daughter Zelda has criticised the use of AI to recreate her father's voice, nearly ten years following his death. Robin very sadly died in 2014 aged 63, and Zelda posted on her Instagram stories that she was against using such methods, calling it disturbing while supporting the SAG's fight against using AI. What do you think?

© Photo: Getty Images Robin Williams passed away in 2014

And finally, Strictly has bid a fond farewell to Les Dennis and Nancy Xu, who were the first couple to be voted out of the 2023 series. Nancy praised Les for his hard work despite challenges, while Les thanked Nancy for being a great teacher. The TV personality was voted out by the judges after landing in the bottom 2 with Gorka Marquez and Nikita Kanda - and we're sad to see him go! Meanwhile, despite Layton Williams topping the leaderboard with his partner, Nikita Kuzmin, he has asked for fans to be kind after being subjected to social media trolls.