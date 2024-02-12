Every moment from the Super Bowl 2024 that has us crushing on Usher like it's 2000

Usher had audiences shouting 'OMG' as he packed 30 years of R&B hits into a 13-minute performance at the Super Bowl LVIII Apple Halftime Show on Sunday night.

When a disclaimer appeared before the R&B legend's performance warned against possible "Singing, dancing, sweating, gyrating," and "possible relationship issues," we knew we were in for a treat.

Sure enough, the Texas-born singer brought everything from acrobatics to break dancing, ballads and a rendition of 'My Boo' to the Allegiant Stadium, lighting up NFL's grandest stage with a host of special guests.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner didn't take to the stage alone of course, calling in help from will.i.am, Alicia Keys, Ludacris... and a pair of roller skates to add an unexpected spin on his greatest hits.

© Kevin Mazur Usher poses backstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Eight minutes into the performance, Usher wasted no time in recreating one of his most-iconic moments from the 2000 Teen Choice Awards, showing off his shirtless physique to a rapture of screams from fans who were instantly transported back to the noughties.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, had the best reaction to Usher's costume (or shall we say lack of costume) change. "Usher understood the assignment," penned one fan, as another wrote: "This is so important to me as someone who had the shirtless centerfold of Usher from Teen People magazine taped to the ceiling of her bottom bunk at summer camp."

© Ron Galella Usher paid homage to his iconic 2000s Teen Choice Awards look in his performance

Keep scrolling to see all the best moments from the 2024 Super Bowl that had fans crushing on Usher like it's 2000.

© Ezra Shaw The 45-year-old singer and rapper worked up a serious sweat under those Super Bowl stadium lights!





© Getty Images Did Usher pay tribute to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson with his singular sparkly glove? With his Moonwalk-esque footwork and a cameo of the Jackson 5 song 'Can You Feel It,' fans seemed to think so.



© Kevin Mazur Usher reunited with Alicia Keys to sing a verse of their ballad “My Boo” and things got seriously steamy.





© Ethan Miller “THE CONTENT I NEEDED TO SEE,” gushed an X user after their loved-up embrace.

