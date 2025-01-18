Netflix viewers 'staying up all night' to watch this new rom-com series

Netflix viewers have found their new obsession with the romantic comedy XO, Kitty. The show is keeping fans glued to their screens, with many staying up all night to binge-watch the second season.

If you're struggling to pick a new series from Netflix's endless library, XO, Kitty could be the answer. Fans are raving about its heartwarming story, calling it a must-watch for rom-com lovers.

WATCH: The trailer for XO Kitty season 2 on Netflix

From the creators of To All The Boys I've Loved Before

© Netflix People can't stop watching XO, Kitty on Netflix

XO, Kitty is a spin-off of the hugely popular To All The Boys I've Loved Before films. Created by the same team, it follows Kitty Song Covey, the younger sister of Lara Jean, on her own romantic journey.

This time, Kitty takes centre stage as she travels to Seoul to uncover more about her late mother's past. While there, she reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at the same high school her mother attended.

The show blends heartfelt family moments with cross-continental romance. It's a coming-of-age story filled with humour, emotional twists, and plenty of swoon-worthy scenes.

Fans can't get enough

Season two of XO, Kitty recently dropped on Netflix, and fans are already demanding a third season.

One viewer wrote on X: "Soo uhh I just absolutely binge-watched XO, Kitty S2. Imma need S3 asap pls, thank you."

Another added: "I finished all of XO, Kitty S2 tonight. I didn't sleep and I'm devastated, but at least I got my (almost) endgame."

A third fan shared their excitement, writing: "Just finished binge-watching season 2 of XO, Kitty. They better drop season 3 next week!"

A perfect pick for rom-com fans

© Netflix Binge-watch XO, Kitty seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix now

If you loved shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty or Heartstopper, XO, Kitty might be your next favourite series. Its mix of relatable characters, high school drama, and lighthearted humour makes it a perfect weekend watch.

With its engaging storyline and lovable cast, it's no wonder the series is climbing Netflix's charts. Fans are already speculating about what season three could bring, and the buzz around the show continues to grow.

XO, Kitty season one and two are available to stream on Netflix now. Whether you're new to the series or returning for more, it's the perfect pick for your next watchlist.

Viewers have already fallen in love with Kitty Song Covey's adventures. The only question is: will you stay up all night to watch it too?