BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent wows fans with incredibly rare glimpse into stunning home

Sally Nugent has wowed her Instagram followers with a rare glimpse inside her stunning Manchester home.

In a video shared on Monday night, the BBC Breakfast star whipped up some mouth-watering pancakes from her gorgeous kitchen, which features marble counters, a sleek black cooking stove and neutral cupboards.

© @sallynugenttv/Instagram Sally shared a video filmed from her kitchen

The open-plan space was decorated with hanging fairy lights, pendant ceiling lights and orchids dotted around the kitchen.

In the caption, Sally encouraged her followers to send in their own pancake recipes in celebration of Pancake Day on Tuesday. "We love pancakes @bbcbreakfast," wrote the journalist. "And new (non scientific) research suggests the fluffy American style pancake is increasingly popular.

© @sallynugenttv/Instagram The journalist's home is stunning

"Here I've gone for a fairly classic raspberry/maple syrup combo. Please send us your top pancake ideas and recipes and we will share the best ones on the programme @bbcbreakfast."

Fans were quick to comment on Sally's gorgeous home, with one person writing: "Lovely kitchen," while another added: "I love Sally's kitchen."

© @sallynugenttv/Instagram Sally's kitchen is decked out with hanging lamps

Sally reportedly lives in Hale, Greater Manchester, not far from where BBC Breakfast is filmed in Salford's MediaCity.

The 53-year-old is a mum to her teenage son, whom she shares with businessman Gavin Hawthorn. The former couple were together for around 13 years before reportedly splitting in 2023. At the time, Sally told the MailOnline: "I'm not going to say anything, thanks."

WATCH: Sally Nugent makes confession about home on BBC Breakfast

Sharing an insight into her home life during an interview with The Sunday Times in 2022, Sally revealed that she likes to go back to bed after filming BBC Breakfast before taking her cavapoo Sadie for a walk.

"I'll either go for a run or take Sadie for a walk," she said. "It's important to get some daylight. I'll often meet a friend for lunch. Then I pick up my son from school before doing some news research."

The presenter lives in Manchester

Sally, who grew up in the Wirral, has been a regular face on BBC Breakfast since 2011. After studying French and communication arts at the University of Huddersfield, Sally began her journalism career as a reporter at BBC Radio Merseyside before moving to BBC North West Tonight as a sports presenter.

The broadcaster joined the BBC in 2003 and became a permanent host of BBC Breakfast alongside Dan Walker in 2021, taking over from Louise Minchin. She now co-hosts the show with Jon Kay from Monday to Wednesday.