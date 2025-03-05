Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent wows fans with incredibly rare glimpse into stunning home
Subscribe
BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent wows fans with incredibly rare glimpse into stunning home
Sally Nugent on BBC Breakfast, Sally in her kitchen © BBC / Instagram

BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent wows fans with incredibly rare glimpse into stunning home

The journalist lives in Manchester with her son and cavapoo

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sally Nugent has wowed her Instagram followers with a rare glimpse inside her stunning Manchester home

In a video shared on Monday night, the BBC Breakfast star whipped up some mouth-watering pancakes from her gorgeous kitchen, which features marble counters, a sleek black cooking stove and neutral cupboards. 

Sally Nugent in her kitchen© @sallynugenttv/Instagram
Sally shared a video filmed from her kitchen

The open-plan space was decorated with hanging fairy lights, pendant ceiling lights and orchids dotted around the kitchen. 

In the caption, Sally encouraged her followers to send in their own pancake recipes in celebration of Pancake Day on Tuesday. "We love pancakes @bbcbreakfast," wrote the journalist. "And new (non scientific) research suggests the fluffy American style pancake is increasingly popular.

Woman in white shirt in kitchen© @sallynugenttv/Instagram
The journalist's home is stunning

"Here I've gone for a fairly classic raspberry/maple syrup combo. Please send us your top pancake ideas and recipes and we will share the best ones on the programme @bbcbreakfast."

Fans were quick to comment on Sally's gorgeous home, with one person writing: "Lovely kitchen," while another added: "I love Sally's kitchen."

Woman in white shirt in kitchen© @sallynugenttv/Instagram
Sally's kitchen is decked out with hanging lamps

Sally reportedly lives in Hale, Greater Manchester, not far from where BBC Breakfast is filmed in Salford's MediaCity. 

The 53-year-old is a mum to her teenage son, whom she shares with businessman Gavin Hawthorn. The former couple were together for around 13 years before reportedly splitting in 2023. At the time, Sally told the MailOnline: "I'm not going to say anything, thanks."

WATCH: Sally Nugent makes confession about home on BBC Breakfast

Sharing an insight into her home life during an interview with The Sunday Times in 2022, Sally revealed that she likes to go back to bed after filming BBC Breakfast before taking her cavapoo Sadie for a walk.

"I'll either go for a run or take Sadie for a walk," she said. "It's important to get some daylight. I'll often meet a friend for lunch. Then I pick up my son from school before doing some news research."

Sally Nugent has a framed wedding picture displayed on her windowsill at home
The presenter lives in Manchester

Sally, who grew up in the Wirral, has been a regular face on BBC Breakfast since 2011. After studying French and communication arts at the University of Huddersfield, Sally began her journalism career as a reporter at BBC Radio Merseyside before moving to BBC North West Tonight as a sports presenter. 

The broadcaster joined the BBC in 2003 and became a permanent host of BBC Breakfast alongside Dan Walker in 2021, taking over from Louise Minchin. She now co-hosts the show with Jon Kay from Monday to Wednesday. 

The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast© BBC
  1. Charlie Stayt

    The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations.
  2. Naga Munchetty

    The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch.
  3. Sally Nugent

    Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021.
  4. Jon Kay

    The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign.
  5. Carol Kirkwood

    Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years.
  6. Nina Warhurst

    Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent.
  7.  Ben Thompson

    Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News.
  8. John Watson

    John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More