Sally Nugent is a friendly face who graces our screens each morning to bring us the news headlines on BBC Breakfast.

The 53-year-old gets up at the crack of dawn to head to the BBC MediaCity in Salford to present first thing, but fortunately, she doesn't have a long commute.

Sally, who is a mother to her teenage son, lives in a home said to be worth around £1.4 million, close by to where she films Breakfast in Hale, Greater Manchester.

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Sally Nugent is a familiar face on our screens as she presents BBC Breakfast

The broadcaster was living there with her husband, Gavin Hawthorn, however, the pair split in May 2023 and Sally's ex has since vacated the property.

At the time, when questioned about their split, Sally told the MailOnline: "I'm not going to say anything, thanks," proving she wanted to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

While she never shared family photos to protect their privacy, she did post a few rare photos of their four-bedroom minimalist property on social media and, from what we've seen, it's stunning!

Click through the gallery to take a look…

Bedroom The bedroom is Sally's favourite spot for a mirror selfie, and it's here she often shows off her killer outfits. Looking smart in an all-pink suit, the star revealed her boudoir with cream carpets, luxurious floor-length curtains and a cream tall-boy dresser. Another shot snapped by the star revealed her minimalist grey fabric bed with white duvet cover.

At-home gym The presenter turned one of her rooms into a temporary spin studio when she had a charity bike ride to complete – just check out those parquet floors and the grand chandelier.



© @sallynugenttv/Instagram Kitchen This recent photo of her kitchen shows that Sally has seriously chic style. The kitchen features marble counters, a large oven and neutral cupboards. The open-plan space was also decorated with hanging fairy lights and a beautiful orchid in a vase. Sally also has a large range cooker in black and next to it are white drawers with stylish cup handles. The marble worktops provide a modern twist while the stone floors give a nod to traditional style. Sally also previously admitted they have a multi-purpose entertainment space where they can cook, eat and relax. "My sofa is in my kitchen diner and there's a giant flat-screen TV on the wall," she previously told Radio Times. "It's tricky to get something that my husband, my 13-year-old son and I want to watch."

Hallway Ready for a virtual awards ceremony, Sally decided her stairs were the perfect spot for a quick photo. We love the wood panelling and the plush carpets – not to mention the twinkling fairy lights.

