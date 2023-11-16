Beloved Chicago Fire star to exit show after upcoming 12th season – details

Kara Killmer may just be leaving the Chicago Fire team behind! New reports state that the actress will be departing the show during its upcoming 12th season, HELLO! understands.

While there is no word yet on when the 12th season of the show will air since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ended, it is expected to begin production later this month.

The 35-year-old actress has played paramedic Sylvie Brett, Ambulance 61 since the season three premiere, appearing in 193 total episodes (plus several on sister shows Chicago Med and PD).

In the show's 10th season, Jesse Spencer, who played Sylvie's boyfriend Captain Matthew Casey, left the show, with his character moving to Oregon.

Sylvie and Matthew begin a long-distance relationship, which she ends in the 11th season premiere. However, the season ended with Matthew returning to propose to Sylvie.

It is posited that the actress will appear in the first half of the upcoming season and depart part of the way through, fueling the idea that her departure could have to do with Sylvie's response to the proposal.

While Kara herself hasn't responded to the news, she took to her social media with a series of photos reflecting on her time in the Windy City, leading several fans to speculate that yes, all the rumors are true.

Alongside photographs that captured her times on screen and off, Kara penned: "These are the very first few pictures I took, or was tagged in, when I first came to Chicago.

"Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD – some of the best firefighters in the country! The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!"

Fans reacted with comments like: "PLEASE don't say that you're leaving!!!!!" and: "Sad to hear you are leaving. One of the best characters on the show," plus: "Not what I thought I would hear! But change is always a constant thing wish you nothing but the best although I'll be crazy if didn't say I will be sad!!" as well as: "I'm also crying right now. Please tell us you're giving us ONE more season & a proper send off!!! We love ya!!! You're actually one of my faves!!!"

However, there's some good news on the horizon. HELLO! learned last month that fan favorite lead Taylor Kinney, aka Kelly Severide, will be returning to 51.

After taking an extended leave midway through season 11, it is understood that he is being written into the first few episodes of the show's upcoming 12th season.

It remains unclear if he will return for the entire season or just the first batch of episodes.

