Kelly Clarkson breaks silence after forgetting to delete private message in Daytime Emmy Award post blunder

Kelly Clarkson has smoothly responded to her team's Daytime Emmy Award message blunder on social media.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host took away two wins at the annual awards show on Friday December 15, and while she wasn't there to pick up the accolades in person, she posted a message on Instagram the following day to thank everyone for their support.

However, the message had to be quickly edited as eagle-eyed fans noticed that her team had accidentally kept in part of the instructions of the message that weren't intended to be posted.

"Jake, do you mind getting this up for Kelly tonight?" the beginning of the caption read. While this part of the message has since been deleted, Kelly has chimed in the comments section with a quick-witted response to the error.

She wrote: "And just a personal thank you and shout out to Jake for just simply killing it I have never laughed so hard!! We all love you, Jake ha!"

Kelly Clarkson shared a fun comment in response to her team's blunder

The star's reply went down a treat with fans, with many finding the scenario hilarious.

"We all love Jake, he wins the internet tonight," one wrote, while another commented: "Jake deserves a raise!" A third joked: "Did you write this too, Jake?"

© NBC Kelly Clarkson has had an incredible year after moving her show to New York City

The now infamous thank you message from Kelly read: "@daytimeemmys. Thankyou so much!!! I am so proud of my whole team for our wins tonight!! Thank you to all of the people that started this show with us and to all of those who joined us this season!

"Thank you to all of the guests and fans that take time out of their lives and schedules to come hang with us! We are beyond blessed, and grateful, and so thankful for our new family and friends at 30 Rock who have been so supportive of our new home."

Kelly's chat show is incredibly popular, as her recent Daytime Emmy Awards prove

Kelly's team member, Jake, has now earnt his own fan base too, as after the star shared a photo of her team collecting the awards on her behalf at the LA-based awards ceremony, many comments asked "which one is Jake?"

The Kelly Clarkson Show took away both Outstanding Talk Show Host and Outstanding Talk Show. It's been an exciting year of change for the mother-of-two, who moved her young family from LA to New York City in the summer.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly Clarkson with her mini-me daughter River

It's not known exactly where Kelly and her two children, River and Remington, have moved to in NYC, but she previously mentioned that she's near the park, likely Central Park in the Upper West or Upper East Side.

On her family's move, the 41-year-old told USA Today: "At this point, I'm 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!"

She added: "I was like, 'I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids,'" she added, emphasizing the significance of a comfortable life for her children.

