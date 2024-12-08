Wolf Hall: 5 incredible period shows to watch if you love the BBC historical drama

The BBC's returning historical drama Wolf Hall has gripped the nation over the past few weeks. The hit period show, starring Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis, follows Thomas Cromwell's rise to power under the tyrannical rule of King Henry VIII.

But as the series draws to a close, you might be on the hunt for your next TV binge. Look no further, here are five shows that are guaranteed to fill the Wolf Hall-shaped hole in your Sunday evening viewing schedule.

WATCH: Mark Rylance stars in the BBC’s Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

© BritBox / ITV Victoria Watch on ITVX and Netflix Another royal drama, ITV's Victoria dramatises the early life of the titular monarch, depicting her accession to the throne at the tender age of 18 and her marriage to Prince Albert. Season one spans 1837 to 1840 and focuses on the monarch's courtship with Albert as well as her close relationship with Prime Minister Lord Melbourne. The next two seasons follow Victoria, Albert and their children later in life as the royal contends with revolutions on the continent and uncertainty around the monarchy. Like Wolf Hall, Victoria boasts a star-studded cast led by Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes.

Shardlake Watch on Disney+ Intrigued by the compelling life of Thomas Cromwell? Look no further. Disney+'s four-part whodunnit sees Sean Bean take on the role of Cromwell, who instructs his shrewd lawyer Shardlake to investigate the murder of one of his commissioners at a monastery. With his political career on the line, Cromwell dispatches Shardlake and his sidekick Jack Barak to Scarnsea, where they receive a frosty welcome from paranoid and suspicious monks who are desperate to preserve their order.

© Rory Mulvey/ SKY UK Mary & George Watch on Sky, NOW and Starz Like Wolf Hall, this bold Sky drama was met with rave reviews when it arrived on our screens earlier this year. Filled with scandal, affairs and murder, this epic historical series follows the titular mother-and-son duo Mary and George Villiers on their quest for power during the reign of King James I. Julianne Moore stars as Mary, who moulds her son [Nicholas Galitzine] to scheme, seduce, and kill in a bid to conquer the Court of England.

© Christopher Raphael,Hulu The Great Watch on Channel 4 and Hulu This satirical black comedy depicts the rise to power of Empress Catherine the Great of Russia, who goes from being an outsider to the longest-reigning monarch in the country's history. Elle Fanning stars as the titular queen as she plots to overthrow her selfish and unpopular husband, Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult).

© BBC The Hollow Crown Watch on Prime Video This critically acclaimed series adapts Shakespeare's history plays, with the first season telling the stories of Richard II, Henry IV & Henry V while the second centres on Henry VI and Richard III. Both seasons boast a star-studded cast, including Ben Whishaw, Patrick Stewart, Tom Hiddleston, Julie Walters, Keeley Hawes, Andrew Scott and Judi Dench – to name a few. Like Wolf Hall, this BBC series dramatises one of Britain's most politically turbulent periods – and it doesn't disappoint.