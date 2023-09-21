World News Tonight's Davd Muir to join GMA family for epic honorable cause

The popular news anchor will have Robin Roberts by his side

David Muir is preparing to put his best foot forward for a charitable cause alongside his good friends at GMA.

The World News Tonight star and Good Morning America's Robin Roberts are just two of the many ABC hosts gearing up for a star-studded marathon.

On Wednesday, New York Road Runners (NYRR) announced that a dozen ABC News anchors and correspondents will run an ABC News Relay Supporting Team for Kids at the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 5.

© Getty Images David Muir and Robin Roberts are just two of the ABC hosts who are taking part in the marathon

David and his dear friend Robin will be joined by the likes of World News Tonight's Sunday anchor Linsey Davis - who has been a regular on GMA recently too - GMA3's DeMarco Morgan and Rebecca Jarvis too.

The group will split up the 26.2-mile tour of New York City's five boroughs so that each will run two or three miles.

© Getty Images David will delight in his GMA reunion

Of their efforts, Linsey said: "On a daily basis, we work together as a news team, so it comes naturally to run the marathon as a relay, passing a literal baton and doing it for the benefit of the youth in our community.

"There is nothing like running through the streets of New York, seeing the people come together and hearing them cheer for total strangers. It is a great feeling that is enhanced by the knowledge that it all benefits a great cause."

© Getty Images Robin and David are two of twelve ABC correspondents taking party in the relay marathon

David and Robin will relish in the chance to spend more time together, as over the years they've forged a close bond.

Last year, when Robin celebrated 20 years with GMA with a special on-air tribute, David was one of the first to lavish her with praise.

Despite not being a part of the core GMA team, as an integral part of the ABC News family, David shared his thoughts on what made Robin so special and deserving of such an honor.

© Instagram Linsey Davis is no stranger to marathons

Along with a throwback photograph of the two laughing, he said: "Your strength, your light lifts us all."

It is not often that they share the air together, but their annual special holiday show, This Year, sees them reunited.

The end-of-year program looks back on the last 12 months, retracing the top stories, trends and entertainment obsessions.

© Getty Images GMA3 host DeMarco Morgan is also taking part

David, along with Robin, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos and others unite for the walk down memory lane.

David has been a familiar face on TV for many years, and began hosting World News Tonight in 2014. Robin began contributing to Good Morning America in 1995 and was named co-anchor in May 2005.

© Getty Images David and Robin are running for a good cause

She recently announced news about her career. Robin will now lead a new ABC News Studios production unit which will produce nonfiction specials, documentaries and series for the networks, Hulu and Disney+.

Her first project under the new arrangement will be a special edition of 20/20 on September 24 at 10pm when Kerry Washington will open up to Robin in an in-depth interview entitled: Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts.

