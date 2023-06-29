Today's Dylan Dreyer's figure-flattering dress leaves fans in awe in glamorous new photo with co-stars

Dylan Dreyer has been pulling out all the stops when it comes to her fashion choices of late, and her fans were seriously impressed with her latest look.

On Wednesday, the Today Third Hour hosts all enjoyed a lunch out after work, and were pictured in a group photo on Al Roker's Instagram, dressed up for the occasion.

Dylan, 41, looked stylish in a floral dress cinched in at the waist, featuring puffy sleeves and a long flowy skirt.

The mother-of-three teamed the statement piece with a pair of white sandals, and the look certainly caught the eye of many. "Wow, where is Dylan's dress from?" one wrote, while another remarked: "Dress info please!" A third added: "Dylan looks amazing."

The NBC host recently went to London for Ascot, where she was pictured in various other head-turning looks.

Dylan Dreyer's dress caused a fan frenzy

These included a V-neck floral mini dress and a hot pink mini dress, teamed with a co-ordinating fascinator.

Sharing photos on social media to document the event, she penned: "Oh Royal Ascot, I truly enjoy you!! Finished off our coverage with hot pink. Thank you to @elizajdresses and @camhatsnyc for putting me together…and to @ginniech00 for joining me in the hot pink trend!"

Dylan Dreyer had a wonderful time with her Today co-stars

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "You look fabulous Dylan!" while another wrote: "You're always killing it with your dresses Dylan!" A third added: "What a great color on you!"

Dylan has been working on Today for over a decade, and started out on the NBC show as a co-anchor for Weekend Today back in 2012.

The star loved her role on the weekly show, but after giving birth to her third son, Rusty, in 2021, she made the difficult decision to step back from her duties to be able to balance parenthood with her weekday job on the Third Hour.

© Instagram Dylan recently got a Hollywood makeover on Today

Her last day on Weekend Today was January 29 2022, which proved to be an emotional one.

As well as working on Today, Dylan has also been busy writing children's books.

The doting mom - who shares sons Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Rusty, one, with husband Brian Fichera - has written two books to date - Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, and Misty the Cloud: Friends through Rain or Shine.

Dylan Dreyer with husband Brian Fichera

Last year following the release of the second in the series, Dylan discovered that she had been recognised with the best illustration award at the Kids' Book Choice Awards.

She wrote in appreciation: "Oh my goodness!! There are no words to express how grateful I am that KIDS chose Misty as their favorite illustrated character in the #kidsbookchoiceawards @scrimmle brought the Misty in my imagination to life and I’m honored so many love her as much as I do! Thank you."

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons

Her oldest child, Calvin played a big part in making the book and molding the characters and Dylan told HELLO! that she's very proud of what they have achieved.

"I personally think this is even better than the first," the much-loved TV star said in her exclusive interview. "I think it's a cute story about compromise and friendship and you can't always get to do things your way.

"When you give in a little, beautiful things happen, you get along, the day gets better and in this case, you get a rainbow.

"I love bringing the science into the story and letting kids learn about the weather. Hopefully everyone who reads it enjoys it."

