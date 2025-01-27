Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly star quits hit show following major backlash
The TV personality was taking part in the Strictly tour

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
1 hour ago
Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans has confirmed that he will be taking time off from hosting his BBC Wales show after coming under fire again during his stint in the competition - this time while participating in the Strictly live dance tour.

The singer and presenter, who received backlash last year after appearing to act inappropriately towards his dance partner, Katya Jones, apologised after he was caught on camera making an "inappropriate and unacceptable" remark to a woman during the tour's launch event back on 16 January. 

WATCH: Wynne Evans and Katya Jones apologise for ‘running joke’ on Strictly

According to PA, he was given a warning by tour producers, and released a statement to apologise. He said: "My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise." A spokesperson for the tour added: "We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints. We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour." 

Following the backlash, Wynne was absent from Saturday's show in Glasgow due to an ankle injury. 

Katya Jones and Wynne Evans dancing a Charleston© Guy Levy
Wynne was partnered with Katya on the show

Wynne, 53, usually hosts a weekday morning music and chat show, and will be replaced by broadcaster Robin Morgan. 

He previously spoke out against receiving negative press after appearing to move his hand around Katya's waist, with the dancer returning it to her hip. Katya also appeared to reject a high-five from Wynne, while looking annoyed. 

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones after dancing a quickstep© BBC
Wynne has apologised for his comments

He explained: "I'm still astounded that people are allowed to write any, for want of a better word, lies that they want. I'm disappointed that I've seen that side of life."

Wynne had his hand around Katya's waist
Wynne was criticised last year for moving his hand around Katya's waist

He added: "Just as we have to believe people when something really has gone wrong, then we have to believe people when they say it was a joke. To keep going after that for days on end was pretty relentless, and I don't really know what happened there. It was certainly a really good lesson for me to focus on self-preservation and enjoying what should have been—and what was—a beautiful experience.

"I totally understand that people have misinterpreted that, and I get why people were upset, but what I can say is, it was a joke that sadly was misinterpreted."

