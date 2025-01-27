Strictly star quits hit show following major backlash

Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans has confirmed that he will be taking time off from hosting his BBC Wales show after coming under fire again during his stint in the competition - this time while participating in the Strictly live dance tour.

The singer and presenter, who received backlash last year after appearing to act inappropriately towards his dance partner, Katya Jones, apologised after he was caught on camera making an "inappropriate and unacceptable" remark to a woman during the tour's launch event back on 16 January.

According to PA, he was given a warning by tour producers, and released a statement to apologise. He said: "My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise." A spokesperson for the tour added: "We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints. We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour."

Following the backlash, Wynne was absent from Saturday's show in Glasgow due to an ankle injury.

© Guy Levy Wynne was partnered with Katya on the show

Wynne, 53, usually hosts a weekday morning music and chat show, and will be replaced by broadcaster Robin Morgan.

He previously spoke out against receiving negative press after appearing to move his hand around Katya's waist, with the dancer returning it to her hip. Katya also appeared to reject a high-five from Wynne, while looking annoyed.

© BBC Wynne has apologised for his comments

He explained: "I'm still astounded that people are allowed to write any, for want of a better word, lies that they want. I'm disappointed that I've seen that side of life."

He added: "Just as we have to believe people when something really has gone wrong, then we have to believe people when they say it was a joke. To keep going after that for days on end was pretty relentless, and I don't really know what happened there. It was certainly a really good lesson for me to focus on self-preservation and enjoying what should have been—and what was—a beautiful experience.

"I totally understand that people have misinterpreted that, and I get why people were upset, but what I can say is, it was a joke that sadly was misinterpreted."