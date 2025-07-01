BBC drops first look at new crime drama with Line of Duty and All Creatures Great and Small stars

The BBC has unveiled first look images for its upcoming drama, Unforgivable, from multi-award-winning screenwriter Jimmy McGovern (Time, Cracker).

The series, which explores the "impact of grooming and sexual abuse on one family", boasts an impressive cast, including Marcella's Anna Friel and Motherland's Anna Maxwell Martin.

Keep reading for all we know about the show so far.

What is Unforgivable about?

Set and filmed in Liverpool, the series follows the Mitchell family, who are dealing with the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse perpetrated by a member of their own family.

© BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer Anna Maxwell Martin plays Katherine

The synopsis continues: "The drama examines the extensive ripple effect of abuse from multiple perspectives and how those involved can try to move forward in the midst of the devastation."

Who stars in Unforgivable?

The first look images show Pushing Daisies actress Anna Friel in the role of Anna, alongside Bobby Schofield (Time, Anne, SAS Rogue Heroes) as Joe, Anna Maxwell Martin (Ludwig, A Spy Among Friends) as Katherine, David Threlfall (Nightsleeper, Shameless) as Brian and Austin Haynes (Adolescence, All Creatures Great and Small, The Railway Children Return) as Tom.

© BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer David Threlfall portrays Brian

Other cast members include Mark Womack (The Responder, Playing the Field), Paddy Rowan (Time, The Bay), Phina Oruche (Anthony, Magpie Murders) and Fin McParland, who is making his television debut.

© BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer The series is created by screenwriter Jimmy McGovern

When will Unforgivable be released?

The drama, which is penned by Jimmy McGovern, directed by Julia Ford (Showtrial, The Bay, Safe) and made by LA Productions, will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two this year. A release date has yet to be announced.

© BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer The drama arrives on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two this year

