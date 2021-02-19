Callum Scott Howells, who plays Colin Morris-Jones in hit Channel 4 series It's A Sin, lives in his hometown of the Valleys in Wales, along with his parents. The 21-year-old was born and raised there, and it's also where his fictional character Colin comes from. But while the show sees Colin escape to London for life as a Savile Row tailor's apprentice, Callum has stayed put.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, he quipped: "I'm a bit of a recluse. The only person I speak to is my dog and he doesn't even count as a person, really." One way he does communicate, though, is via social media, where he has given fans a look inside various areas of his home. From a white and grey colour scheme to rustic wooden furniture, it gives a nod to Scandi-style interiors that create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Take a look.

Callum Scott Howells' living room

When Callum celebrated his 21st birthday during lockdown, he posed for a photo with his pet dog Dewi in the living room. It is designed with wooden floors and white walls, and a large bay window with white shutters and metallic gold curtains. Furniture includes a white wooden television unit with a flatscreen TV on top, and a brown leather sofa.

Callum Scott Howells' dining room

The dining room and kitchen of Callum's family home are open plan alongside one another, with light grey walls and whitewashed wooden flooring. There is a lengthy dining table lined with cream leather chairs, and a small flatscreen television is mounted upon the wall in the kitchen.

Callum revealed another glimpse of the kitchen in a past IGTV video, showing that it is fitted with grey cupboards, and a selection of figurines have been positioned on top, as well as a sign reading 'Herbs' on one wall.

Callum Scott Howells' garden

As Callum showed off his puppy just after bringing her home, he posed for a photo in the garden. It has rust orange fencing and a tall red tree.

